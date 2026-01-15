$17.67 Bn Military Simulation and Virtual Training Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The military simulation and virtual training market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $12.99 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $13.91 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This surge is driven by a shift from live to virtual simulation aimed at cutting costs, improvements in simulation software, the demand for safe training environments, and increased complexity in military equipment requiring simulation-based skill development. Virtual training mitigates wear on equipment and broadens the adoption of advanced simulation systems.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $17.67 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key growth factors include the integration of AI for adaptive and personalized training, and the deployment of immersive technologies like AR and VR for mission rehearsal. The expansion is supported by defense modernization programs and cloud-based simulation architectures that offer scalable, remote training environments. Trends such as equipment skill simulation, campaign tactics training, and multi-platform simulations, alongside cost-efficient methods, underscore this growth.

Increasing territorial conflicts are anticipated to further fuel market expansion, as military training leveraging simulation technologies aids in national security preparation. A notable instance is the rising number of individuals tried for terrorism-related offenses in the UK. As such, territorial disputes are seen as critical growth drivers for military simulation and virtual training demands.

Businesses in this sector focus on integrating technologies like radio over internet protocol (RoIP) to enhance realism and interoperability between live and simulated training scenarios. For instance, PLEXSYS Interface Products, Inc. launched Sonomarc 4.11 in June 2024, incorporating updates like Dynamic Weather and Virtual People Integration, enhancing user experience through improved simulation and training. Furthermore, Zen Technologies Limited's partnership with AVT Simulation in December 2024 aims to innovate cost-effective training platforms leveraging advanced defense technologies in the U.S. market.

Major players in this arena include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Cubic Corporation, CAE Inc., RTX Corporation, among others. North America holds the largest market share, with the regions covered including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more. Rapid shifts in trade relations and tariffs could impact future trajectories, as these factors raise costs but also potentially boost domestic innovation within the military simulation sector.

The provided market research report offers a comprehensive analysis, covering market statistics, trends, regional shares, and detailed segmentation. It provides strategic insights necessary for navigating the swiftly evolving global landscape.

Military simulation and virtual training span various platforms including flight, vehicle, battlefield, and virtual boot camp simulations, serving end-users such as the air force, army, navy, and medical personnel. The report includes data from countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, detailing revenues from simulation training services and related goods. Such reports offer an essential understanding of the current and future market scenarios.

Market Coverage: Platform Types (Flight, Vehicle, Battlefield, Virtual Boot Camp), Training Types (Gaming Solution, Virtual, Constructive, Live), and End-Users (Air Force, Army, Navy, Medical).

Platform Types (Flight, Vehicle, Battlefield, Virtual Boot Camp), Training Types (Gaming Solution, Virtual, Constructive, Live), and End-Users (Air Force, Army, Navy, Medical). Subsegments: Flight (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, UAVs), Vehicle (Ground, Armored, Naval), Battlefield (Individual, Unit-Level, Command Training), Virtual Boot Camp (Basic, Advanced, Specialized Skill Training).

Flight (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, UAVs), Vehicle (Ground, Armored, Naval), Battlefield (Individual, Unit-Level, Command Training), Virtual Boot Camp (Basic, Advanced, Specialized Skill Training). Leading Companies: Northrop Grumman, Cubic Corporation, CAE Inc., RTX Corporation, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



