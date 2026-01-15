Midland Commences Drilling on Its Jouvex Gold Project Northwest of the Douay Deposit in Abitibi

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of a 1,600-metre drilling program on its Jouvex gold property, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Douay deposit.

Exploration work resumed on the Jouvex property in 2024-2025 with the execution of two drone-supported magnetic surveys, followed by an induced polarization (IP) survey totalling 30 line kilometres in the fall of 2025. These surveys were conducted in the south part of the property, on a new target with gold potential. This target is located near a major structure that runs just north of the Douay gold deposit, where indicated and inferred resources are estimated at 3.038 million ounces of gold (2022 MRE, Maple Gold website). In January 2026, this area, which has been largely neglected in the past, will be tested by Midland by diamond drilling.

2026 Diamond Drilling Program on Jouvex

A helicopter-supported diamond drilling program totalling 1,600 metres is expected to begin in January 2026. Five (5) drill holes are planned to test magnetic anomalies and interpreted structures coinciding with IP anomalies. This area has never been drill-tested; the nearest drill holes are located 350 metres to the northeast. Historical drill hole JOU-1-84 exhibited interesting alteration patterns, with silicification-carbonatization-sericitization, as well as felsic rocks favourable for gold mineralization (SIGEOM: GM42282). In 2026, the main target is one of the strongly positive magnetic anomalies associated with a chargeability zone. This association and signals may indicate the presence of disseminated sulphides, located between two zones of higher resistivity. This chargeability zone may correspond to the Casa-Berardi deformation zone as interpreted.

New Exploration Target Identified on Jouvex

Following a recent reassessment by Midland of the potential on the Jouvex property, the southern part of the project is now the main area for Midland current exploration efforts. Based on a compilation of historical drilling data, the geology was modified by adding a band of felsic tuffs and volcanic rocks between Taïbi sediments and Cartwright mafic volcanic rocks. These units, encountered in several historical drill holes, are not inventoried in SIGEOM and signal potential for VMS mineralization. In addition, drone-supported magnetic surveys conducted by Midland indicate the main magnetic fabric is truncated in the south part of the project. This interference, at the contact between felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, may be attributed to major structures, which are favourable emplacement sites for potential syenitic intrusions similar to Douay and a common metallotect for gold deposits in the Abitibi belt.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and the Jouvex project data as Midland’s Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

