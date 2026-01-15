$2.33 Bn UAV Flight Training and Simulation Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The UAV flight training and simulation market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating expansion from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. Historically, this growth was spurred by the early development of UAV flight simulators, government and military funding, advancements in mission training technologies, and the deployment of control stations and visual systems for training.

Future projections show the market climbing to $2.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8%. This surge is driven by increased demand for immersive training solutions, the expansion of UAV programs for commercial and defense sectors, and the integration of advanced performance assessment tools. Notable trends include scenario-based mission training, real-time data analytics, modular simulators, and multi-vehicle operation training.

The rise in defense budgets remains a key driver for this market. Increased financial allocations for defense enhance investment in advanced UAV training infrastructure, allowing for the acquisition of high-fidelity simulators. For instance, global military spending reached $2.71 trillion in 2024, a notable increase that underscores this trend.

Leading industry players such as Performance Drone Works (PDW) are innovating in sUAS flight simulators. The PDW SIM, launched in April 2025, offers customizable training environments using geospatial data. It provides realistic scenarios that improve operator decision-making in challenging situations.

Strategic mergers are shaping the market landscape, as illustrated by Redwire Corporation's acquisition of Edge Autonomy Intermediate Holdings LLC in June 2025. This move aims to bolster Redwire's capabilities in autonomous systems and AI-driven defense solutions.

Prominent companies in the market include Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, alongside others like Collins Aerospace and BAE Systems Plc. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period.

Tariffs are impacting the market by raising costs for imported simulators from regions like Asia-Pacific. However, these challenges are fostering innovation in cost-effective solutions and strengthening domestic supply chains in North America and Europe. The market report provides comprehensive insights, including statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends. It is an essential tool for stakeholders seeking to navigate the evolving dynamics of the UAV flight training and simulation industry.

The report covers key categories such as HALE, MALE, and small UAVs, and applications spanning civil, commercial, and defense sectors. Countries included in the report range from Australia and China to the UK and USA. Overall, the UAV flight training and simulation market is characterized by revenues from services like mission training and systems diagnostics, alongside sales of related equipment. This robust market outlook reflects growing demand and technological advancements driving the sector forward.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global



