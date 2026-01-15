$2.15 Bn Firearm Sight Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firearm Sight Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The firearm sight market continues its upward trajectory, with its valuation projected to rise from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $1.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth is fueled by the increased adoption of optical and iron sights across civilian and law enforcement applications, alongside advancements in telescopic designs enhancing accuracy and range. Furthermore, military procurement of advanced targeting sights and surging interest in shooting sports significantly contribute to the market's expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is set to soar to $2.15 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 5.2%. This progression is driven by heightened demand for optics offering superior low-light and digital capabilities, alongside the emergence of lightweight, shock-resistant sight materials. Smart and augmented-reality-enabled firearm sights, modular systems, and the competitive shooting scene's growth are also pivotal in propelling demand for high-performance precision sights. Leading trends include the proliferation of red dot and reflex sights, the push for compact and durable designs, and the integration of multifunctional optics with ergonomic improvements.

Rising military expenditure further bolsters the market outlook. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defence increased defense spending from $68.63 billion in 2022/23 to $70.45 billion in 2023/24, which is anticipated to stimulate market growth through acquisitions and system upgrades. Meanwhile, industry leaders like Heckler & Koch USA are forging ahead with innovative products, such as the CC9 pistol, which boasts an optics-ready design and modular features for improved targeting and versatility.

The acquisition landscape is also shifting, as seen with Daisy Manufacturing Company's acquisition of Crosman Corporation, aiming to consolidate expertise in optics and expand its market presence. Together, these companies bolster their portfolio in air guns and shooting sports sectors.

Regional dynamics reveal North America as the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Rapid trade changes and tariff implementations present both challenges and opportunities, reshaping production costs and supply chains. Although these tariffs initially elevate costs, domestic manufacturing and R&D investments could yield innovative, cost-efficient optical designs.

Key players in the market include Nikon Sport Optics, Lucid Optics, SIG Sauer, Swarovski Optik KG., and others, who continue to advance the development of optical technology to meet diverse applications. The comprehensive firearm sight market research report provides deep insights into global size, regional distribution, and market opportunities, equipping stakeholders with essential knowledge to thrive in this evolving industry landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



