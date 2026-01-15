$77.36 Bn Firearms Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firearms Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The firearms market has shown robust growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. From a valuation of $50.95 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach $55.51 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 8.9%. This growth is driven by increasing demand among civilians and law enforcement, leading to higher sales of firearm accessories like optics and sights. The adoption of suppressors, an expansion of sport shooting and hunting, and advancements in firearm technologies such as triggers and muzzle devices have further fueled market growth.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to ascend to $77.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.7%. Key drivers will include the rising demand for modular firearm accessories that permit customization across varied user groups and the integration of smart optics in military applications. A noteworthy trend is the burgeoning civilian interest in personal defense firearms and the heightened preference for modular, lightweight, and ergonomic firearm designs. Moreover, geopolitical tensions and conflicts are also expected to bolster the market. As territorial disputes threaten national sovereignty, firearms become vital in strengthening national defense strategies.

Innovation is a focal point for leading firms in the firearms sector. Companies are unveiling groundbreaking products such as firearms equipped with 3D facial recognition systems, enhancing security through rapid, contactless user authentication. An example is Biofire Technologies Inc., which launched the Smart Gun featuring both fingerprint and 3D facial recognition to ensure that usage is restricted to authorized individuals. The system functions automatically and efficiently, even with users wearing gloves or having partially obscured faces.

Significant industry activity includes mergers and acquisitions aimed at expanding regional influence. For instance, in January 2023, NIOA Group acquired Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, a prominent U.S.-based manufacturer known for high-powered rifles. This acquisition helps NIOA strengthen its presence in the U.S. defense market.

The report also highlights major players in the market, including SIG Sauer Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Glock Inc., and FN America LLC, among others. North America is currently the largest market, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth within the forecast period.

Overall, the firearms market is comprised of various categories such as handguns, rifles, and shotguns, with diverse firing mechanisms serving military, law enforcement, and civilian needs across multiple applications, from defense to recreation. The industry spans numerous countries, with key regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America playing pivotal roles.

