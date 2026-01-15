$6.26 Bn Rifles Global Market Analysis, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rifles Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Rifles Market Global Report 2026" is a pivotal resource, providing strategists, marketers, and senior management with crucial insights to assess and capitalize on the burgeoning rifles market. This comprehensive guide anticipates market trends and transformative forces set to shape this dynamic industry over the next decade and beyond.





The rifles market is poised for robust growth, expanding from $4.75 billion in 2025 to $5.03 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth trajectory is sparked by increased adoption of bolt-action and semi-automatic rifles for both hunting and sports, alongside a stronger procurement drive among military and law enforcement for automatic and semi-automatic models. Additionally, there is an upswing in demand for lever-action and pump-action rifles, spurred by their popularity in traditional and recreational shooting.

The evolution of precision-engineered rifle manufacturing is enhancing accuracy and reliability, while the aftermarket segment-offering services like customization, sighting, and maintenance-continues to blossom. The growing interest in modular rifle platforms is expected to further propel market growth, projected to reach $6.26 billion by 2030 with a 5.6% CAGR. Demand for modular rifle systems with interchangeable components, next-gen optics, and other high-tech integrations reflects the focus on lightweight, durable, high-performance firearms.

Considerable interest in hunting as a recreational activity is further invigorating the market. Rifles, crucial for both the precision and ethical aspects of hunting, are seeing increased demand, evidenced by rising wildlife harvest numbers. High-profile reports like the 170,000 deer harvested in the U.S. in 2024 indicate this trend's significance.

Leading rifle manufacturers are focusing on innovative firearm models, including advanced bolt-action designs known for their accuracy and stability. Notable releases include Colt's bolt-action rifle, designed for competitive long-range shooters, which pairs modular design with precision engineering.

The industry is also witnessing strategic acquisitions, such as NIOA Group's procurement of Barrett Firearms Manufacturing in January 2023, aimed at expanding its global footprint and enhancing product offerings with Barrett's long-range precision rifles.

North America remains the dominant region in the rifle market, with Asia-Pacific expected to lead growth in the forecast period. Major market players include Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., SIG SAUER, and Sturm Ruger & Co. Inc., among others. These companies are navigating a complex international trade landscape influenced by evolving tariffs which impact production costs and supply chain dynamics, prompting a pivot towards domestic production and reinforced local supply chains.

The comprehensive rifles market report covers extensive statistical analysis, detailing market segmentation, trends, and opportunities. It is crucial for stakeholders to stay informed about the current and emerging scenarios to remain competitive. The report tracks the market geography, including regions like Australia, China, India, the USA, and others, providing insight into the evolving global landscape.

Report Scope:

Coverage includes product types such as assault rifles, designated marksman rifles, and machine guns, categorized by application into defense, personal defense, and sporting segments. Distribution channels encompass direct sales, online, and specialty retail options. Key players like Smith & Wesson, SIG SAUER, and FN America feature prominently.

Geographic coverage spans countries from Australia to the USA, across regions including Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Historical and forecast data provide a robust foundation for market comprehension and growth strategy development.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc

SIG SAUER

Sturm Ruger & Co. Inc.

Taurus Holdings Inc

Heckler & Koch AG

Colt's Manufacturing LLC

FN America LLC

Springfield Inc.

Howa Machinery Ltd

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc

Browning Arms Company

Daniel Defense LLC

Savage Arms Inc

Weatherby Inc

Remington Firearms

Ceska zbrojovka

Accuracy International

Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A.

Steyr Arms GmbH

Winchester Repeating Arms

