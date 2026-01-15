$40.5+ Bn Ground Handling Services Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Handling Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ground handling services market has seen consistent growth, expanding from $29.45 billion in 2025 to an estimated $31.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is driven by increased global air traffic, expansion of airport infrastructure, and a push for efficiency through reduced aircraft turnaround times. Outsourcing of ground services and standardization in refueling and other operations further aid this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $40.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key drivers include airport modernization, automation in ground support, and a significant increase in low-cost carriers requiring efficient turnaround services. Trends such as the automation of baggage operations and the growing integration of passenger services will further bolster growth.

The rise in air freight demand significantly boosts the market, propelled by the e-commerce sector's needs for fast delivery options. The International Air Transport Association reported a 13.6% increase in global air cargo demand in July 2024 compared to the previous year. This surge underscores the heightened need for reliable airport ground handling services to enhance efficiency and minimize airport downtime.

Leading companies in this sector like Swissport and Aurrigo International are employing strategic partnerships to innovate and extend market reach. Swissport's partnership with Aurrigo to pilot autonomous ground handling solutions at Zurich Airport exemplifies this trend, integrating technologies to streamline operations and reduce aircraft turnaround times.

Another strategic move includes Menzies Aviation's acquisition of G2 Secure Staff in August 2025 for $305 million, aiming to expand across more than 120 U.S. airports. This acquisition strengthens Menzies' service capabilities and affirms its position in the global market. Other key players include Baltic Ground Services, Dubai National Air Transport Association, and Worldwide Flight Services.

North America dominated the market in 2025, with regions like Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe facing challenges due to tariffs affecting the cost of imported ground support equipment. However, these challenges also present opportunities by incentivizing domestic production and strengthening local supply chains.

The report provides comprehensive market insights, covering statistics, trends, and the competitive landscape. Strategic recommendations are included to navigate rapidly changing trade relations and tariff impacts.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Service: Ground Handling; Passenger Ground Handling; Ramp Handling; Other Services

By Airport Type: International; Domestic

By Application: Civil; Military

Subsegments:

By Ground Handling: Baggage Handling; Cargo Handling; Aircraft Marshalling; Flight Operations and Crew Administration

By Passenger Ground Handling: Check-In Services; Boarding Assistance; Passenger Assistance Services; Immigration Assistance

By Ramp Handling: Aircraft Refueling; Towing and Pushback; Water and Lavatory Services; Deicing and Anti-Icing

By Other Services: Catering Coordination; Cabin Cleaning; Security Services

Key Companies Mentioned:

Baltic Ground Services, Dubai National Air Transport Association, Worldwide Flight Services, Swissport International Ltd., TAV Havalimanlari Holding, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $31.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Baltic Ground Services

Dubai National Air Transport Association

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

JBT Corporation

Swissport International Ltd.

Singapore Airport Terminal Services Limited

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

Groundforce Handling Portugal

Aviapartner Group NV

Goldair Handling SA

Airport Terminal Services Inc.

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd

Menzies Aviation plc

Skyplan Services Ltd.

Belau Transfer and Terminal Company

AFS Aviation Services Limited

AN Aviation Services Co. Ltd.

Proground GmbH

Airline Services Ltd.

Jet Aviation Business Jets AG

Celebi Havacilik Holding A.S.

SAS Ground Handling AB

