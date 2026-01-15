$30+ Bn Intelligent Airways Transportation Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Airways Transportation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The intelligent airways transportation market has witnessed substantial growth. From a market size of $20.97 billion in 2025, it is expected to progress to $22.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is attributed to the deployment of automated systems, biometric identification for streamlined processes, and smart boarding gates that enhance operational efficiency and security. The demand for real-time flight and baggage tracking and the adoption of predictive maintenance systems are also contributing to this expansion.

Projected to reach $30.7 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%, key drivers include advancements in data analytics and AI, seamless passenger experiences, and sustainability initiatives. The market is focusing on integrated airport workflows, next-gen biometric systems, and energy-efficient technologies. Predictions highlight trends in automated processes, biometric systems, real-time tracking, and aircraft maintenance.

The increasing preference for air travel among transportation modes is propelling market growth. The choice of airways for passenger and freight transit offers enhanced safety, efficiency, customer experience, and cost savings. For example, as per Eurostat, 973 million passengers in the EU opted for air travel in 2023, reflecting a 19.3% increase from 2022.

Companies are innovating with smart security systems to bolster passenger safety and airport management. Systems that leverage real-time threat detection and analytics enhance both safety and efficiency. In April 2025, Huawei Technologies introduced its Smart Airport Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), integrating numerous systems into a singular digital platform. The IOC offers real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and resource coordination, fortifying airport ecosystems. It improves safety, punctuality, and passenger experience by providing real-time activity insights.

In May 2023, Oshkosh Corporation acquired JBT Corporation, aiming to expand its market presence in air transportation support through this strategic acquisition, forecasting growth and improved margins. JBT Corporation is noted for its technology solutions in food processing and airport services, including airways transportation solutions.

Leading players in the market include Amadeus IT Holding, Cisco Systems, Indra Sistemas, IBM, NEC, Siemens, and Honeywell, among others. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-expanding region. Key regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Trade relations and global tariffs present challenges, affecting hardware component costs like sensors and biometric devices. These economic factors encourage local manufacturing and software development, enhancing domestic market capabilities.

The intelligent airways transportation software market report provides in-depth analyses, with insights into market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities, serving as a comprehensive resource for industry stakeholders.

The market comprises revenues from services involving automated check-in, baggage handling, biometric systems, smart gates, tracking, predictive maintenance, and data analytics. It includes sales of related systems such as in-flight entertainment and aircraft health monitoring, measured by factory gate values. Revenues are calculated within the specified market and geography, accounting for direct sales but excluding supply chain resales.

Report Scope Includes:

Markets Covered: Hardware, Software, AI, Data Science, Biometric Services, On Cloud, On Premises, Passenger Empowerment, Biometric Solutions.

Hardware, Software, AI, Data Science, Biometric Services, On Cloud, On Premises, Passenger Empowerment, Biometric Solutions. Subsegments: Sensors, Cameras, RFID Tags, Communication and Display Systems, Air Traffic and Security Management Software.

Sensors, Cameras, RFID Tags, Communication and Display Systems, Air Traffic and Security Management Software. Key Companies: Amadeus IT Holding, Cisco Systems, IBM, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Thales Group, and Raytheon Technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amadeus IT Holding S.A.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

International Business Machines Corporation

Nippon Electric Company Limited

Siemens AG

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Societe International de Telecommunications Aeronautiques

Unisys Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Zhongxing New Telecommunications Equipment Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Thales Group Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Frequentis AG

ADB SAFEGATE

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saipher ATC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Adacel Technologies Limited

SkySoft-ATM

Threod Systems

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

ALTYS Technologies

Skygyuide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhin8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment