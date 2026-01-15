$242.03 Bn Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market Global Report 2026 offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the market effectively. The report focuses on the rapidly growing aircraft ground handling systems market, outlining key trends that will influence the market over the next decade and beyond.





The aircraft ground handling systems market is experiencing robust growth. It is projected to expand from $186.29 billion in 2025 to $196.5 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5%. Historic growth can be attributed to the increasing adaptation of handling systems for streamlined aircraft operations, early adoption of baggage handling technology, and the rising demand for ground support equipment. Additionally, global air traffic expansion necessitates standardized procedures and enhanced maintenance capabilities.

Looking forward, the market is set to reach $242.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. Key growth drivers include increased demand for automated ground solutions, investment in safety equipment, and the adoption of electric support equipment to cut emissions. The expansion of airport infrastructure also fuels demand for modern systems and technology that support real-time workflow optimization. Key trends include electrification, automation, IoT integration, and sustainable solutions.

The rise in air travel fuels the market's expansion. In 2023, Eurostat reported 973 million air passengers within the EU, a 19.3% increase from 2022. Airlines depend on ground systems to ensure punctual and secure operations, driving the market's growth. Major companies are innovating, like Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with its hydrogen-powered system pilot, demonstrating a move towards emission-free operations.

Key industry players include Cavotec SA, Textron Inc., Air T Inc., Fraport AG, Qatar Airways, SATS Ltd., among others. SATS Ltd. expanded its global footprint with the $1.8 billion acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services to enhance supply chain resilience and service capabilities. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

International trade dynamics and tariffs are affecting the industry. Tariffs have increased equipment costs and created supply chain challenges, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. These challenges drive innovation in electric and hybrid technologies, boosting domestic production and reducing import reliance. Tariffs, while presenting obstacles, also enhance domestic manufacturing incentives.

The market report delivers comprehensive statistics, trends, and forecasts, offering valuable insights for stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape. It includes various product types such as passenger bag carts, tractors, and anti-icing equipment, applied across commercial and military sectors globally. The report covers countries such as the USA, China, Japan, Germany, and regional analysis across the globe.

By Product Type: Passenger Bag Carts; Push Back Tractors; Passenger Boarding Bridges; Tugs and Tractors; Anti-Icing

By Technology: Conventional System; Electrical and Hybrid System

By System: Aircraft Ground Handling Systems; Cargo Ground Handling Systems; Passenger Ground Handling Systems

By Application: Commercial; Military; Other Applications

By Passenger Bag Carts: Standard, Electric, Lightweight

By Push Back Tractors: Conventional, Remote-Controlled, Electric

By Passenger Boarding Bridges: Fixed, Movable, Jetway Systems

By Tugs and Tractors: Aircraft Tugs, Tow Tractors, Heavy-Duty Tugs

By Anti-Icing: De-icing Vehicles, Anti-icing Sprayers, Glycol-Based Systems

Key Players: Cavotec SA, Textron Inc., Air T Inc., Alvest Holding SAS, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $196.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $242.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



