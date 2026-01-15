$9.5+ Bn Ground Handling Systems Global Market Analysis, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Handling Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global ground handling systems market is experiencing a robust expansion, set to grow from $6.31 billion in 2025 to $6.86 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth aligns with a rising demand for air travel post-2010, the widespread adoption of automated systems, and a heightened focus on passenger safety and efficiency. New trends are emerging with AI and robotics influencing ground operations, and an increasing demand for eco-friendly equipment. Market projections forecast growth to $9.52 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The increasing frequency of air travel is a critical driver for market growth. Globalization, expanding trade, and business activities fuel the need for swift international transport solutions, enhancing connectivity. For example, Eurostat reported that EU air travel reached 973 million passengers in 2023, marking a 19.3% rise from the previous year. These factors are propelling demand for comprehensive ground handling services to ensure operational efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction.

Significant innovations include automated baggage and cargo systems, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and the integration of IoT for real-time monitoring. The market sees a shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside advanced data analytics to optimize aircraft turnaround times. Notable collaborations, such as Moonware's partnership with Aero Charter Inc. to develop HALO, highlight advancements in ground traffic control platforms enhancing airport operations. These systems offer resource allocation optimization and improve operational efficiency, thereby setting new benchmarks in airport ground operations management.

Further, LPA Group Plc's acquisition of Red Box International for $1.1 million aims to fortify its aviation segment, reflecting strategic growth in specialized solutions for aviation and infrastructure. Red Box International specializes in producing ground handling equipment, emphasizing the industry's movement towards high-quality, specialized offerings.

Key players in the ground handling systems market include Swissport International AG, ABM Industries Inc., and Qantas Airways Limited, among others. With North America leading the charge, regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and emerging markets are set to follow, bolstered by investments in digital passenger processing solutions and airport hubs expansion.

However, international trade dynamics, particularly tariffs on imported equipment, impact operational costs and market strategies. While commercial aviation sectors in North America and Europe face cost challenges, these tariffs are encouraging localized manufacturing and domestic production investment, reducing import dependency long-term.

The ground handling systems market encompasses aircraft support, cargo handling, and passenger services, essential for minimizing turnaround times and ensuring seamless operations. This industry includes revenues from goods and services such as cargo handling, pushback services, and ground power supply. The comprehensive market analysis provides vital insights into the industry's trajectory, detailing regional shares, competitive landscapes, market trends, and opportunities that equip organizations with strategic knowledge to thrive in a dynamic environment. Key markets include countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

Report Overview:

Market Characteristics: Key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, innovation, and development trends.

Key products and services, brand differentiation, product features, innovation, and development trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Comprehensive analysis of the value chain, supplier listings, competitive examination at each supply chain level.

Comprehensive analysis of the value chain, supplier listings, competitive examination at each supply chain level. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Insight into regulatory frameworks, policies impacting the market, investment flows, incentives, and growth-driving funding trends.

Insight into regulatory frameworks, policies impacting the market, investment flows, incentives, and growth-driving funding trends. Market Size and Forecast: Evaluation of market size and growth, informed by technological advancements, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic factors.

Evaluation of market size and growth, informed by technological advancements, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic factors. Total Addressable Market (TAM): Evaluation of market potential with strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Evaluation of market potential with strategic insights and growth opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Quantitative scoring framework assessing growth potential, competitive environment, strategic alignment, and risk profile.

Quantitative scoring framework assessing growth potential, competitive environment, strategic alignment, and risk profile. Segmentations: Detailed breakdown of market into sub-segments and applications.

Detailed breakdown of market into sub-segments and applications. Geographical Expansion: Analyses reflecting the growing importance of Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Analyses reflecting the growing importance of Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market dynamics, historical financial deals, and performance-based company scoring.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Aircraft Support, Baggage and Cargo Support, Passenger Support, Ramp Handling, Other Support Services.

By Component: Equipment, Service.

By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Private Aviation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Swissport International AG

ABM Industries Inc.

Qantas Airways Limited

Munich Airport GmbH

SATS Ltd.

Beumer Group

Menzies Aviation Limited

Worldwide Flight Services

Aviapartner Group

Tronair Inc.

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

TAV Technologies

Baltic Ground Services

Myanmar National Airlines Company Ltd.

Aero Specialties

PrimeFlight Aviation Services Inc.

Imai Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Skyplan Services Limited

Aerohandling

Belau Transfer and Terminal Company

Alvest Equipment Services

AGI-CFI Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9pllh2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment