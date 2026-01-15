$7.24 Bn Space-Based Air Traffic Control Global Market Analysis, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space-Based Air Traffic Control Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global space-based air traffic control market is experiencing significant growth, with its valuation set to expand from $3.55 billion in 2025 to $4.1 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 15.5%. This growth is driven by early developments in satellite navigation systems, increasing global air traffic, investments in ADS-B technology, advancements in satellite communication infrastructure, and the adoption of integrated air traffic management software by aviation authorities.

The market is projected to further ascend to $7.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.3%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the expansion of global space-based air traffic coverage, rising demand for real-time flight tracking over oceans and remote areas, AI-driven flight management systems, and the deployment of next-generation satellite constellations. Key trends involve satellite-based ADS-B surveillance expansion, multi-orbit satellite architectures, integrated air-ground data fusion platforms, real-time flight analytics, and space-enabled ATC communication and navigation modules.

One notable driver of this growth is the increasing number of satellite launches, essential for deploying artificial satellites into orbit. This surge is attributable to the growing demand for global connectivity, enabling precise tracking and coordination across global airspace, reducing collision risks, and facilitating efficient mission planning. For example, the US International Trade Commission reported 197 global space launches in 2023, up from 186 in 2022.

Innovation remains at the forefront, with companies focusing on technologies such as space-based very high frequency (VHF) communications to improve global air traffic management. These systems enable real-time voice and data exchange between pilots and controllers, crucial for remote and oceanic areas lacking ground-based coverage. In March 2025, Startical S.L. launched the In-Orbit Demonstrator-1, showcasing how satellite-based communication systems enhance air traffic management.

Additionally, Aireon LLC partnered with Thales SA in May 2025 to bolster air traffic flow management using space-based surveillance data, aiming to improve traffic forecasting, reduce congestion, and support sustainable operations. Thales SA's satellite solutions play a pivotal role in these advancements.

Regionally, North America led the space-based air traffic control market in 2025, and the report covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market outlook is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, impacting satellite component procurement, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Despite challenges, these changes may lead to supply-chain diversification and regional manufacturing growth.

This market research report provides comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, detailed segments, trends, and opportunities essential for thriving in the industry. It offers an in-depth perspective of the current and future scenarios, highlighting revenue generation from satellite communication systems, ADS-B transponders, GNSS receivers, and more. This growth is fueled by consumption values within the specified geography, representing revenues generated irrespective of production locations.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Exploration of the market by component, technology, application, and end-user segments.

Exploration of the market by component, technology, application, and end-user segments. Subsegments: Detailed breakdowns by hardware, software, and services, providing a nuanced understanding of each area.

Detailed breakdowns by hardware, software, and services, providing a nuanced understanding of each area. Companies Mentioned:RTX Corporation, Airbus SE, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corp

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Saab AB

Moog Inc.

Cobham Limited

Frequentis AG

Spire Global Inc.

Adacel Technologies Limited

Aireon LLC

Saber Astronautics Pty Ltd

Searidge Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwad9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment