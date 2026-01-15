$14.8 Bn Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Market Analysis, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The air traffic control (ATC) equipment market is witnessing robust growth, projected to enhance from $10.01 billion in 2025 to $10.85 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This surge is largely driven by the increased adoption of air traffic management systems for safer flights, deploying airport surveillance radars to bolster situational awareness, and investing in remote tower systems to streamline airport operations.

Looking ahead, the ATC equipment market size is set to reach $14.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is influenced by heightened demand for integrated radar data processing, ATC automation solutions, and the deployment of next-generation air traffic management systems. The rise in AI-driven decision support, remote and virtual tower technology, and upgrading existing ATC infrastructure are also pivotal factors. Major trends include the increasing use of remote towers, modernization of radar and navigation systems, and a surge in integrated ATC automation platforms and surface movement management technologies.

The booming tourism and business travel sector significantly propels the ATC equipment market. This growth is fueled by rising economic integration and an increasing need for international travel driven by stronger trade, cross-border investments, and global business partnerships. ATC equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficiency of flight operations, boosting passenger confidence and facilitating seamless movement for travelers worldwide. As an illustration, UN Tourism reported 1.4 billion tourists traveled globally in 2024, signifying a 99% recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Market leaders are leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to augment safety and optimize traffic flow. AI processes vast amounts of real-time flight data, forecasting traffic patterns, identifying potential airspace conflicts, and assisting controllers in making swift, informed decisions. For instance, NoamAI.com launched an AI Air Traffic Controller system to merge real-time radar inputs with voice data, enhancing situational awareness and aiding in high-traffic airspace management.

In a strategic move, Thales S.A. acquired Cobham Aerospace Communications in April 2024 to consolidate its position in avionics. Leading players like RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and others are operating actively within this innovative market landscape.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the largest and fastest-growing region in the ATC equipment market, showcasing significant potential. However, rapid shifts in global trade relations and tariffs exert cost pressures, particularly on imported electronics and radar modules essential for ATC systems. Despite challenges, these tariffs could stimulate domestic production, boosting regional supply chains.

The comprehensive market research report draws insights from numerous regions, detailing market statistics, regional shares, trends, and opportunities. The report offers in-depth analysis required to navigate the dynamic landscape of the ATC equipment industry successfully.

Market Dynamics and Focus Areas:

Market Characteristics: Analyze key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Analyze key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Overview: Assess the value chain from raw materials to suppliers, identifying competition at each stage.

Assess the value chain from raw materials to suppliers, identifying competition at each stage. Trends and Strategies: Explore emerging technologies and how companies can harness these for market advantage.

Explore emerging technologies and how companies can harness these for market advantage. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Study influential regulatory frameworks and investment trends.

Study influential regulatory frameworks and investment trends. Market Size and Forecasting: Evaluate historic and projected market trajectories, factoring in advances like AI, automation, geopolitical events, and economic indicators.

Evaluate historic and projected market trajectories, factoring in advances like AI, automation, geopolitical events, and economic indicators. Regional Breakdown: Expanded coverage now includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting significant supply chain and manufacturing shifts.

Market Scope:

By Type: Communications, Navigation, Surveillance Equipment

By Technology: Conventional, Nextgen, 4D Trajectory-Based Operations, AI, Automation

By Application: Commercial, Private, Military Aircraft

Leading Companies: RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell International, BAE Systems, Thales Group, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



