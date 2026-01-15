Transform Strategic Decision‑Making with the Definitive High‑Performance Electric Motorcycles Market Report

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Performance Electric Motorcycles Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The High‑Performance Electric Motorcycles Market – Global Strategic Business Report, a must‑have intelligence asset for industry leaders, innovators, and decision‑makers navigating one of the most dynamic segments of electric mobility. This authoritative market study delivers rigorous, data‑driven insights into a sector poised to grow from an estimated US$25.5 billion in 2024 to US$45 billion by 2030, at a 9.9% CAGR through the forecast period.





As electrification accelerates across global transportation markets, high‑performance electric motorcycles are transitioning from niche novelty to mainstream strategic focus. This comprehensive report equips executives, product strategists, investors, and planners with a finely honed understanding of market structures, growth drivers, and competitive positioning, all essential for high‑stakes decision‑making.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Street Motorcycles segment, which is expected to reach US$30.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.6%. The Off-Road Motorcycles segment is also set to grow at 6.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.4% CAGR to reach $7.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycles Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycles Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycles Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players in the market.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this High-Performance Electric Motorcycles market report include:

Arc Vehicle Ltd.

BMW Motorrad

Cake

Damon Motorcycles Inc.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Electric Motion

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Evoke Motorcycles

Fonz Moto Pty Limited

Harley-Davidson (LiveWire)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH

Lightning Motorcycle Corp.

Maeving

Niu Technologies

Savic Motorcycles

Surron International

Tacita Srl

Tarform

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Verge Motorcycles

Vmoto Soco International

Yamaha Motor Company, Limited

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg8kpb

