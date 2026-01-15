✨ The Untold VIP Card Chapter — The Kim Kardashian Imposter Story

Las Vegas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GonnaHappen Launches AI Impersonation Awareness Initiative After Documented Celebrity Impersonation Schemes Involving Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Identities

Las Vegas, NV — November 6, 2024 through 01/15/2025

GonnaHappen, an entertainment, media, and VIP experiences platform founded by Aaron G. Beebe, today announced the launch of its AI Impersonation Awareness & Digital Safety Initiative, following a year-long internal investigation into sophisticated online fraud schemes that exploited the names and likenesses of globally recognized public figures, including Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, Baby Bash and Kylie Jenner and others.

The initiative addresses the growing use of AI-generated videos, voice messages, and coordinated social-media impersonation tactics designed to deceive fans, creators, and industry professionals through fake celebrity outreach, fraudulent VIP offers, and fabricated management communications.

Documented Case Study Prompting the Initiative

The announcement follows a documented incident in which GonnaHappen’s founder, Aaron G. Beebe, one such incident was directly targeted by an organized impersonation operation falsely claiming affiliation with Kim Kardashian and later expanding into accounts impersonating Kylie Jenner over a years’ time.

The impersonation activity included and can be found on the GonnaHappen Youtube - https://youtube.com/@gonnahappen-aarongbeebe?si=6wE1aLpOa6qhk1QP:

AI-generated video and voice messages

Multiple coordinated fake social-media and messaging accounts

False claims of celebrity management and representation

Fraudulent offers of employment, meet-and-greets, and VIP access

Fabricated gift shipments, tracking numbers, and credentials

Escalation into attempted account takeovers and phishing

Offer to give money back and offer to give Crypto currency’s

The impersonation patterns observed in this case mirror tactics increasingly reported by fans of other high-profile entertainers, underscoring the broader public-safety implications of AI-enabled fraud.

“This was not a random incident,” said Aaron G. Beebe, Founder of GonnaHappen. “What we identified was a coordinated impersonation model leveraging AI technology, celebrity recognition, and emotional manipulation. Once the scope became clear, the focus shifted from personal impact to preventing others from being targeted.”

Rising Threat of AI-Driven Celebrity Impersonation

According to findings compiled by GonnaHappen, modern impersonation scams increasingly rely on realism and volume rather than isolated deception. Common indicators include:

Disappearing AI-generated video messages avoiding live verification

Multiple personas posing as agents, handlers, or security staff

Pressure tactics involving urgency, secrecy, or exclusive access

Fake security alerts leading to phishing attempts

Social-engineering attacks aimed at accessing contacts and accounts





All activity connected to the documented case was preserved and reported through appropriate digital-fraud channels, including consultation with international law-enforcement contacts familiar with cybercrime patterns.

Why GonnaHappen Is Taking Action

GonnaHappen operates at the intersection of entertainment, nightlife, digital media, and influencer culture — sectors uniquely vulnerable to impersonation abuse. The AI Impersonation Awareness & Digital Safety Initiative is designed to provide education, not sensationalism.

“This is not about celebrity gossip or speculation,” Beebe added. “It’s about protecting fans, creators, and the public figures whose identities are being misused. Responsible platforms have a role to play in addressing this issue before more people are harmed.”

What the Initiative Includes

The GonnaHappen initiative will roll out across its platforms and partner channels and includes:

Public education on identifying AI-driven impersonation scams

Digital-safety best practices for fans, creators, and professionals

Editorial coverage and educational articles hosted on GonnaHappen properties

Collaboration with cybersecurity and digital-ethics professionals

Clear reporting pathways for suspected impersonation activity





Commitment to Ethical Entertainment Culture

Founded in Nevada, GonnaHappen has a long history of engagement across entertainment, fashion, nightlife, events, and media. The company’s mission emphasizes authenticity, access, and community responsibility within modern entertainment culture.

The launch of the AI Impersonation Awareness Initiative reflects GonnaHappen’s broader commitment to transparency and public protection in an era of rapidly evolving technology.

“Technology is advancing faster than public awareness,” said Beebe. “As AI becomes more convincing, education becomes essential. This initiative is about doing the right thing — for fans, for creators, and for the public figures whose names are being exploited.”

About GonnaHappen

GonnaHappen is an entertainment and lifestyle platform connecting audiences with events, nightlife, travel, media, and curated cultural experiences. Founded by Aaron G. Beebe, the brand operates across digital publishing, event promotion, and creative collaborations, with a focus on ethical engagement and community trust.

