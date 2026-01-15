Ahold Delhaize USA Named a Top Employer for 2026, Celebrating a Culture of Winning Together

SALISBURY, N.C., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA has once again been recognized as a top employer in the United States by the Top Employers Institute, earning the prestigious certification for the second consecutive year. The recognition reflects the company’s continued focus on creating a workplace where associates feel supported, empowered and connected through a shared commitment to winning together.

Guided by its core values of courage, integrity, teamwork, care and humor, Ahold Delhaize USA continues to invest in a people-first culture that supports growth, collaboration and long-term success for both associates and their communities.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top Employer for 2026,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA. “This recognition reflects the strength of our Winning Together culture and the dedication of our associates across the organization. When our teams feel valued and supported, they are better positioned to innovate, collaborate and deliver for our companies and the communities we serve.”

The Top Employers Institute certification is based on a comprehensive HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates organizations across six domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Organizational Purpose. Ahold Delhaize USA’s results underscore its ongoing commitment to building an engaging workplace grounded in trust, accountability and continuous improvement.

“Our values shape how we work together every day,” said Cathy Edwards, Vice President of Human Resources for Ahold Delhaize USA. “They guide our decisions, strengthen our teams and reinforce our shared responsibility to care for one another while driving meaningful impact across the business. I’m incredibly proud of these results and all the efforts our teams have taken this year to continue to earn this outstanding recognition.”

This latest honor builds on Ahold Delhaize USA’s reputation for excellence, with regular recognition for leadership and innovation across the grocery and technology sectors, including Progressive Grocer’s Top 100 Food Retailers in North America and Built In’s Best Places to Work in Technology. In addition, Ahold Delhaize USA associates are regularly recognized on lists like Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery, The Shelby Report’s Women of Influence, as well as other industry-leading emerging talent lists. These honors reflect the company’s broad commitment to operational excellence, innovation and associate engagement.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of international food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company’s commitment to cultivating an exceptional, people centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

