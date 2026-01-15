JBTC Announces 4th Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,890,000 with earnings per share of $1.19. This represents an increase of 62.82% compared to the final quarter of 2024. Full-year unaudited earnings were $10,006,000 with per share earnings of $4.11. Net Income increased by 32.44% from $7,555,000 and earnings per share were up from $3.10 in the prior year.

President & CEO, Troy A. Peters, commented, “JBT Bancorp, Inc.’s strong performance was a result of tremendous net interest and non-interest income growth, in combination with disciplined expense control. We were also pleased with how we navigated the falling rate environment.”

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.