Downtown Mississauga Transforms into a Giant Urban Snowpark as APIK Returns for Three Days of Winter Action

Mississauga, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For one weekend only, downtown Mississauga will transform into a massive urban snowpark as APIK Mississauga returns to Celebration Square January 30 to February 1, 2026. The three-day winter action sports festival presented by Visit Mississauga features a custom-built ski hill and world-class competition, offers free admission for all, and is delivered in collaboration with The North Face and in association with Corbetts Ski + Snowboard.

APIK MISSISSAUGA RETURNS FOR HIGH ENERGY SNOW ACTION

Built exclusively for the event, the temporary snowpark brings the ski hill into the heart of the city. Nearly one hundred skiers and snowboarders from the GTA, across Canada and around the world will compete on the purpose-built course, showcasing high-impact tricks and technical skill while vying for a $100,000 total prize purse, equally split between men and women. First-place winners in skiing and snowboarding will each take home $10,000.

Throughout the weekend, Celebration Square will come alive with live DJs, dynamic lighting, food trucks, pop-up vendors, activations, free snowskate lessons, a little riders course for kids, the Visit Mississauga Game Zone and an outdoor winter beer garden. A live webcast hosted by Craig McMorris will run all weekend, joined by ski specialist Kim Lamarre (Québec) on Saturday and snowboard specialist Mikey Ciccarelli (Ontario) on Sunday.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors back to Celebration Square for the second year of this incredible winter event, once again transforming the heart of downtown Mississauga into the ultimate winter playground,” said Victoria Clarke, CEO of Visit Mississauga. “With winter sports capturing global attention right now, this free, family-friendly experience brings the energy of world-class competition directly to downtown Mississauga. With both APIK Mississauga and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts taking place in the city, it’s an exceptional time for families and visitors to experience Mississauga’s growing lineup of winter sports and events. From cheering on the athletes to exploring the many on-site activities, families can spend the weekend making memories together.”

“TRIBU is about reimagining what’s possible in urban spaces,” said Micah Desforges, CEO of TRIBU. “Bringing a full-scale ski hill into downtown Mississauga for just three days creates a powerful sense of energy and excitement. We’re proud to partner again for this second edition with Visit Mississauga to deliver a winter experience that feels bold, unexpected, and truly memorable.”

APIK marks the second collaboration between TRIBU and Visit Mississauga, building on the success of the JACKALOPE Action Sports Festival , which takes over Celebration Square each summer.

CUSTOM URBAN SNOWPARK

Built exclusively for APIK 2026, this year’s custom urban snowpark is bigger, taller, and more technical than ever, raising the bar from last year’s build:

A towering 45 feet tall (8 feet taller than last year), roughly the height of a three-storey building

292 feet long, nearly the length of a football field

Eight rail features designed for technical performance and style

Approximately 3,500 cubic metres of snow, the equivalent of roughly 350,000 shovel loads

More than 800 staff hours and 12 days of work to build the structure and the course.

MEET THE FACES OF APIK MISSISSAUGA 2026

APIK Mississauga 2026 will welcome an impressive roster of local, Canadian and international athletes, including: Liam Brearley (Ontario) who will serve as judge and ambassador for the snowboard competition, Dani Brown (Ontario, snowboard), Ben Patterson (Ontario, skateboard), Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon (Yukon, ski), Raph Détienne (Québec, skate and snowskate), 2025 champion and 2026 ambassador Taylor Brooke Lundquist (USA, ski), 2025 APIK ski champion Jackson Karsteter (USA), Bella Bacon (USA, ski), Andreas Hatveit (Norway, ski) and Andy James (Australia, snowboard), among others to be announced.

THE GOLDEN TICKETS SPONSORED BY VISIT MISSISSAUGA

The Golden Ticket program shines a spotlight on rising ski and snowboard talent from around the world, giving emerging riders the chance to compete on a major international stage. Four riders earned an all-expenses-paid trip to compete at APIK Mississauga: Maria Esteban (Spain, ski), Ryan Buttars (USA, ski), Nick Fox (USA, snowboard), and Mia Langridge (Great Britain, snowboard).

Due to an overwhelming number of applicants, APIK also awarded wild card entries to several standout athletes: 2024 APIK ski champion Alais Develay (France, recently turned pro), Mathieu Dufresne (Québec, ski), Sofia Bruck (USA, snowboard), Callen Hwang (USA, snowboard), and Christian Brenny (USA, snowboard).

EVENT PROGRAM

Friday, January 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Presented by Ambitions Snowskate , snowskating Best Trick takes centre stage. Also, the course temporarily transforms into a skate park for a skateboarding Best Trick session. Festival-goers can try snowskating themselves throughout the weekend on a smaller practice hill by registering on-site.

, snowskating Best Trick takes centre stage. Also, the course temporarily transforms into a skate park for a skateboarding Best Trick session. Festival-goers can try snowskating themselves throughout the weekend on a smaller practice hill by registering on-site. Saturday, January 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Skiing competition, Best Trick and podium presentation.

Sunday, February 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Snowboarding competition, Best Trick and podium presentation.

APIK Mississauga is made possible by Visit Mississauga, in collaboration with The North Face, and in association with Corbetts Ski and Snowboard. Media: Newschoolers. An initiative of TRIBU Experientiel.

ABOUT

TRIBU builds solid relationships thanks to the power of adrenaline. It helps organizations forge stronger ties with youth and adults who are young at heart by creating daring, integrated experiences that get the adrenaline flowing and forge indelible memories. TRIBU is making sure that its generation will always have ways to have fun, celebrate and get inspired.

Visit Mississauga is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the City of Mississauga. The organization is industry-led and responsible for developing a tourism strategy and leading tourism marketing and development efforts for the destination. The organization’s mandate of implementing the City of Mississauga’s Tourism Master Plan, Tourism Mississauga, is committed to promoting local businesses and coordinating large-scale events within the city. To learn more about Visit Mississauga, or check out other exciting events coming to Mississauga; go to www.visitmississauga.ca.

