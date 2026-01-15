Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorney Lindsey Gale admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) is proud to announce that Attorney Lindsey Gale was officially admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court today. The swearing-in took place during the American Association for Justice’s (AAJ) annual ceremony, a meaningful tradition for attorneys presented by AAJ leadership as they take the oath to argue cases before the Supreme Court—a significant professional milestone.

Lindsey, who also serves as Secretary of AAJ’s New Lawyers Division (NLD), has been recognized for her dedication to client advocacy, mentorship, and leadership within the legal community. She has held multiple leadership roles within the NLD and has been honored with the Above and Beyond Award for exceptional leadership. The NLD provides a platform for advocacy, mentorship, and professional growth—values that Lindsey has exemplified throughout her involvement.

“Lindsey has a natural gift for fostering meaningful connections and leading with integrity and ambition,” said Sean C. Domnick , Shareholder at RDCY. “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate her swearing-in to the U.S. Supreme Court and to support her as she continues to advance justice and lead the next generation of trial attorneys.”

RDCY congratulates Lindsey Gale on this remarkable milestone and looks forward to the continued impact she will have on the legal profession.

