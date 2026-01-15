NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, February 2, 2026. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Earnings Conference Call Details

Interested parties may pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the live conference call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor: Media: Jeff Palmer Paige Iven jeff.palmer@nxp.com paige.iven@nxp.com +1 408 205 0687 +1 817 975 0602

NXP-CORP