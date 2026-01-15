New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances to Late Roadmap Phase Ahead of V1 Protocol Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered the later stages of its roadmap as development work continues ahead of its first protocol deployment. The project is currently in a presale with plans to launch a lending platform that will allow users to lend and borrow digital assets through smart contracts. The team has confirmed that the V1 protocol is preparing for its testnet release as the presale moves through its final pricing stages.



Overview of the Project

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto project focusing on decentralized lending. The goal is to build a platform where users can supply assets to earn yield or borrow against posted collateral. The protocol will operate through pooled contract environments rather than individual loan matching. This model is similar to other DeFi crypto lending systems that gained traction during past cycles, but with a dual market structure that aims to support both larger and smaller asset categories.

Two types of participants will interact with the system once live. Suppliers will deposit assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens. Borrowers will lock collateral and pay interest over time. Liquidators will close unsafe positions if collateral values fall below set thresholds. The platform is expected to use oracle feeds to determine collateral pricing and liquidation triggers.

Presale Status and Token Distribution

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. As demand increased, the presale advanced through fixed pricing stages until reaching $0.04 in the recent phase. The token is expected to enter the market at a listing price of $0.06 once exchange trading opens. Each presale stage has a specific allocation and price. When a stage sells out, the next pricing level activates.

Mutuum Finance reported that its presale has raised approximately $19.8M. More than 18,800 participants have contributed to the presale so far. The project also confirmed that roughly 830M MUTM have been sold to date. The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens. Approximately 45.5% of this supply has been allocated to the presale phase. This equals around 1.82B tokens.

Development Progress and Security

According to updates posted on the project’s official X account , Mutuum Finance is preparing to release its V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. The testnet stage will be used to verify collateral mechanics, oracle pricing, liquidation behavior, and overall system reliability before the mainnet version is launched. After the testnet period, V1 is planned for deployment to mainnet. No exact date has been announced yet.

Security preparation has been highlighted by the team. The V1 protocol has been audited by Halborn. In addition, the MUTM token underwent a token scan from CertiK and received a score of 90 out of 100. A $50,000 bug bounty program is active for vulnerability reports. These steps are aimed at reducing risk before the platform begins handling real collateral.

Platform Design Elements

The protocol will operate as a dual lending system. One segment will support major assets with higher liquidity and deeper collateral participation. The other segment will allow isolated lending activity for smaller or more volatile assets. This structure is intended to reduce systemic risk by keeping certain assets separated from the main liquidity environment.

Stablecoins are expected to play a key role on the platform. Borrowers often prefer stable repayment schedules and stablecoins allow this without exposure to major price swings. This is important for leveraged trading strategies during active market cycles. Layer-2 support is also part of the development plan. Operations such as liquidations, borrowing adjustments, and oracle updates can involve multiple contract interactions. Lower gas environments can help these functions execute more efficiently.

Phase Progression and Next Steps

Mutuum Finance has described its development schedule in phases. Phase 1 focused on presale and early education. Phase 2 has centered on smart contract development and audits. The current stage involves preparation for testnet deployment. The next phase will involve testnet activity followed by mainnet deployment and exchange listings.

Industry analysts who follow next crypto launches have noted that lending protocols often see price discovery events after activation rather than during presale periods. This is because usage metrics and fee generation become measurable once live. For now, Mutuum Finance remains in a build and presale position as it approaches its testnet milestone.

With nearly $20M raised, over 18,800 participants, and V1 advancing toward deployment, Mutuum Finance continues to draw attention as one of the new crypto projects in the DeFi space preparing for mainnet activity.