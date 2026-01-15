Major Organizations Support Membership in CPA Canada, Strengthening the Profession Nationally and Internationally

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) today announced that the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) and FP Canada will support their individual CPAs in remaining members of the national CPA body. Joining them in this decision are seven of the largest public accounting firms, underscoring the importance of a strong national professional community.

Effective April 1, 2026, individual CPAs at BDO Canada LLP, Deloitte LLP, Doane Grant Thornton LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP, MNP LLP, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, will become members of CPA Canada. This coincides with CPA Canada inviting all CPAs in Canada and Bermuda to join, as the national body transitions to a fully voluntary membership organization.

“Today’s announcement speaks directly to the future of the profession and the importance of a strong national CPA organization,” said Pamela Steer, President and CEO of CPA Canada. “A national member body ensures CPAs have a collective voice in shaping their profession—supporting excellence and global relevance. This commitment strengthens the profession, supports Canadian businesses, and ultimately serves the public interest.”

Strengthening the Profession and Public Trust

A strong, unified professional community—one that provides CPAs with a national and international voice—is essential to a resilient, future-ready accounting profession in Canada. It also supports public confidence in a profession that is responsive and accountable.

“At CPAB, we know that it is important that our team has access to all aspects of the professional standards, guidance and education that are a basis for our regulatory programs” said Carol Paradine, CEO of CPAB. “We therefore fund every CPA team member’s CPA Canada fees.”

CPA Canada will continue to work collaboratively with all relevant parties to advance a coordinated, forward-looking vision—one that strengthens trust in financial reporting and auditing, supports economic growth, and enhances Canada’s global competitiveness.

