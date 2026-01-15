Inventor and Investor David Ebrahimzadeh Awarded U.S. Patent for Automotive Emergency Evacuation System Addressing a Critical Safety Gap

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh has been awarded a U.S. patent for an Automotive Emergency Evacuation System designed to address situations where traditional restraints and mechanical locks prevent timely exit during life-threatening vehicle incidents.

The patent, issued in 2025, introduces a remotely controllable evacuation mechanism intended for use in scenarios such as fires, submersion, rollovers, or electrical system failures—events where seconds can determine survivability.

Unlike existing automotive safety technologies that focus primarily on collision prevention or impact mitigation, Ebrahimzadeh’s system targets the post-collision window, a phase increasingly recognized as under-addressed despite its life-or-death consequences.

“Seatbelts and restraints save lives—but there are moments after impact when the inability to disengage or evacuate becomes the greatest risk,” said David Ebrahimzadeh. “This system was designed for edge cases where survivability depends on rapid, controlled release rather than continued restraint.”

The issued patent outlines a framework allowing for remote or automated actuation of evacuation functions under defined emergency conditions. The full patent can be reviewed publicly via Google Patents: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12479387B1/en?inventor=David+J.+Ebrahimzadeh

In addition to the Automotive Emergency Evacuation System, Ebrahimzadeh also holds a separate, distinct patent related to remotely controllable seatbelt technology, addressing different safety failure scenarios within vehicle safety architecture.

David Ebrahimzadeh is the founder of Corniche Capital (https://www.cornichecapital.com) and focuses on risk mitigation, safety innovation, and long-term value creation across real assets and emerging technologies.

