Nearly One in Three Millennial and Gen Z Gig Workers Rent Their Gig Platform Accounts to Unverified Users

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers on the lower end of the K-shaped economy are struggling under financial pressures. In response, gig workers are boosting their incomes by renting or outright selling access to their accounts, allowing unverified users to perform work in their names. Gig work includes ride sharing, delivery, digital freelancing, caregiving and other services.

These findings are part of TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) latest 2026 Gig Economy Worker Report, which highlights several trends related to fraud experiences among earners on gig platforms. The report found one in four gig workers have rented their accounts, with younger workers more likely to engage in the practice.

“Renting and selling worker accounts places consumers, workers and platforms at risk,” said Colleen Thiry, director of TransUnion’s gig economy business. “Allowing someone who has not been vetted and verified to provide services leaves consumers prone to fraud and physical danger, and it exposes the account owner and the platform to liability for any harm that occurs.”

Percentage of Gig Workers Who Rent or Sell Their Accounts by Generation

Overall Gen Z Millennial Gen X Baby Boomer Rent 25% 31% 31% 20% 7% Sell 20% 22% 27% 14% 7%

The report found less than half (45%) of gig workers think gig platforms have very effective ID verification processes. Both earners and consumers face potential physical and financial harm without robust identity verification protecting both sides of gig platforms.

Gig platforms use identity verification and device intelligence solutions to ensure that every worker is who they claim to be, which helps prevent account rental and fraud. These solutions combine strong identity data and device signals to detect and block suspicious activity early. By doing this, platforms can maintain trust and protect both workers and customers from bad actors.

Earners on gig platforms also experience fraud and abuse from consumers on the platforms, with 34% reporting that they have been defrauded by a consumer while working. Workers who experienced fraud have higher expectations for platforms to protect their personal safety while working. Workers wanted platforms to verify identities, devices, delivery addresses and biometrics as part of onboarding for both users and workers.

TransUnion’s Identity Verification and Device Risk solutions help combat fraud by leveraging proprietary device intelligence to deliver safer, more seamless customer experiences. By analyzing device recognition, context, and behavior, Device Risk distinguishes suspicious transactions from trusted digital interactions in real time. This approach not only reduces fraud but also builds secure connections and personalized, friction-right user-experiences.

Download the full 2026 Gig Economy Worker Report here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion



E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com



Telephone 312-972-6646



