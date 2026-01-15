Vivash MedSpa Announces New Location in Mahopac

Mahopac, New York, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahopac, NY — January 13, 2026 — Vivash MedSpa, a full-service medical spa known for bringing elevated, Manhattan-quality aesthetic care to the sophisticated neighborhoods of Westchester and Putnam Counties in New York, is pleased to announce its move to a new office located at 880 S. Lake Blvd., Unit 302 in Mahopac, New York. The updated space, located on the second floor with easy access and free parking, provides clients with the same high-quality services in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

“We are excited to welcome clients to our new home in Mahopac,” said Dr. Elaine Suderio, DNP, FNP-BC Co-Founder, Medical Director and Clinical Trainer at Vivash. “While our location has changed, our commitment to exceptional service remains exactly the same. The new space reflects our dedication to creating a warm and relaxing experience for every visit.”

The relocation allows Vivash to continue serving clients with the personalized care and attention that have made it a trusted destination in Mahopac, a scenic lakeside town in New York’s increasingly sought-after Hudson Valley corridor.

Vivash invites both new and returning clients to visit the new office and enjoy the convenience of its central location and free on-site parking.

New Address:

880 S. Lake Blvd., Unit 302

Mahopac, NY 10541

For appointments or more information, please visit VivashMedSpa.com.

About Vivash MedSpa

Vivash Med Spa is a full-service medical spa and leading provider of aesthetic and holistic treatments in Beacon and Mahopac, New York, helping patients look and feel their best by supporting overall wellness, encouraging healthier habits, and reducing reliance on medication or invasive procedures. The practice offers a comprehensive menu of services, including injectables like Botox®, dermal fillers, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) for hair restoration and laser hair removal; advanced laser treatments; Morpheus8® radiofrequency microneedling; a variety of facial therapies; CoolSculpting®; peptide treatments; medical weight loss programs and more. The expert medical and aesthetics team at Vivash Med Spa has created a restorative sanctuary designed to renew what stress, time, and daily life have worn away. Patients are met with more than just advanced treatments. They’re offered a calming space, a compassionate ear, and a personalized path to rejuvenation. In addition to patient care, Vivash also offers professional training for medical providers, including Botox® and dermal filler courses, advanced injection techniques, and foundational nursing skill development—helping to shape the next generation of safe, skilled aesthetic practitioners.





