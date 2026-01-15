R1 Prior Authorization, Now Powered by the Phare OS, Accelerates Care, Reduces Costs and Improves Accuracy

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), the leader in healthcare revenue management, today announced the launch of R1 Prior Authorization, a comprehensive solution designed to automate and streamline the prior authorization process at scale. Built on years of operational experience and powered by the Phare Operating System, R1 Prior Authorization is delivering measurable results for providers with 68% of all orders cleared in one hour and nearly 97% in one day, with an average auth-related denial rate of less than 1%. The result is faster approvals, lower costs and improved access to care – outcomes that are difficult to achieve with traditional approaches.

Prior authorization remains one of healthcare’s most significant administrative burdens, costing the industry an estimated $35 billion annually and causing 92% of care delays. As providers face growing pressure to move faster, lower costs and modernize authorization workflows – particularly as regulatory changes like the Prior Authorization Final Rule and WISeR are enforced – R1 Prior Authorization delivers a proven, enterprise-scale model built on years of experience supporting providers nationwide. Today, R1 processes approximately 39 million orders annually and has more than 1,600 dedicated experts who ensure accuracy and accountability. For providers, this means meaningful cost reduction in an industry where the average cost can range from $35 to $50 per authorization.

Powered by Phare Access – the smart patient access hub of R1’s Phare Operating System – R1 Prior Authorization manages the full authorization lifecycle through a comprehensive three-step process: (1) determination, (2) submission, and (3) completion.

The solution intelligently identifies when an authorization is required, submits complete requests with the right documentation, and proactively tracks decisions, ensuring that the authorization decision is reflected in the EHR. This three-step model applies real-time payer intelligence and automation at scale, with expert oversight where needed, helping to improve timely access to patient care across inpatient and outpatient service lines with all payers in scope.

With R1 Prior Authorization, customers can expect:

A comprehensive, yet simplified, approach. From determination to completion, R1 handles every aspect of the process while most traditional approaches only handle pieces.

From determination to completion, R1 handles every aspect of the process while most traditional approaches only handle pieces. Always-current payer intelligence. An always-current rules engine and deep payer connectivity keep up to date with payer policy changes and ensure all payers are in scope, while automation enhances data extraction, packet creation and denial-risk detection to reduce errors, denials and manual work.

An always-current rules engine and deep payer connectivity keep up to date with payer policy changes and ensure all payers are in scope, while automation enhances data extraction, packet creation and denial-risk detection to reduce errors, denials and manual work. Automation at scale. R1 ensures faster processing with fewer errors by automating processes like digital order submission, coverage verification, determination and proactive status tracking.

R1 ensures faster processing with fewer errors by automating processes like digital order submission, coverage verification, determination and proactive status tracking. Human-in-the-loop oversight. More than 1,600 authorization experts assure quality to guarantee that no orders fall through the cracks.

More than 1,600 authorization experts assure quality to guarantee that no orders fall through the cracks. Quality without the price tag. Providers gain transparency into authorization costs and can reduce total spend by up to 50% compared to traditional approaches.





“Partnering with R1 to modernize prior authorization has transformed the speed at which we can move patients into care,” said the Executive Director, Patient Access, at a Florida health system with over $700M in NPR. “With R1’s automated, rules-based workflows, we’ve significantly reduced our system’s administrative burden, improved scheduling efficiency and reduced unnecessary friction for patients and referring providers. Today, more than 99% of our prior authorizations are cleared within three days, driving measurable gains across our revenue cycle and improved patient and provider satisfaction.”

“R1 Prior Authorization sets a new standard, delivering the first zero-touch solution that enables secure, real-time automation at scale,” said Steve Albert, Chief Product Officer of R1. “With the growing need for real-time payer decisions, the burden of prior authorization has become a strategic focus for providers, payers and policymakers – fueling demand for solutions that automate and streamline workflows. We will continue to leverage R1’s unique combination of payer connectivity, automation and human expertise to deliver faster approvals and reduced denials, establishing R1 as the premium prior authorization provider.”

