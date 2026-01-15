AssetMark’s Tax Management Services Deliver Over $60 Million in Client Tax Savings in 2025, Cementing Platform as Industry Leader in Tax Efficiency

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced that its innovative Tax Management Services (TMS) delivered an average annual tax savings of 1.42% for clients in 2025, surpassing last year’s 1.29% and resulting in more than $60 million in taxes saved for investors.* The performance comes amidst double-digit equity market returns in 2025, underlying the value of daily optimization for capturing losses throughout the year. This reinforces AssetMark’s position as a leading provider of tax-efficient solutions for advisors and their clients, with tax optimization integrated across mutual funds, ETFs, and individual stocks.

“Advisors want solutions that empower them to deliver real, measurable value for their clients,” said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark. “TMS is designed to help advisors capture tax-saving opportunities every day, tailor strategies to each client’s unique needs, and make smarter decisions when clients need access to their funds. These results show the difference a truly integrated, advisor-focused platform can make.”

Demand for Tax-smart Investing

The momentum behind TMS reflects the growing demand for tax-smart investing and corresponding tax overlay services. Recent research from Cerulli Associates shows that nearly 70% of affluent investors want their provider to help reduce their tax bill, and 80% value account customization.

At AssetMark, advisor adoption of TMS has surged, with program assets north of $7 billion, up nearly 250% in the past year. Advisors can harness the power of TMS in their clients’ Separately Managed Account (SMA) or Unified Management Account (UMA), inclusive of numerous security types, including select private market funds.

Differentiators That Drive Results

Unlike traditional tax loss harvesting solutions, AssetMark’s TMS delivers a comprehensive tax management program – combining daily tax-smart optimization and rebalancing, tax-efficient withdrawals, and holistic investment strategy integration to maximize after-tax outcomes for clients.

This industry-leading approach means portfolios are reviewed daily instead of monthly, capturing tax-saving opportunities as they arise. The service is deeply personalized, allowing advisors to customize strategies for each client’s tax rates, capital gain budgets, and investment preferences, including restrictions on specific securities, industries, or sectors. Advisors can generate customized tax proposals to illustrate potential benefits up front, and clients receive clear monthly tax savings reports that demonstrate ongoing value. And when clients need to withdraw funds, TMS identifies the most tax-efficient assets and tax lots to sell, helping minimize taxes and preserve long-term value. The entire experience is fully integrated with eWealthManager, AssetMark’s digital platform for account management and advisor workflow, streamlining proposals, enrollment, and ongoing monitoring so advisors can focus on client relationships and growth.

“AssetMark’s TMS is more than a tax management tool. It’s a comprehensive solution that helps advisors deliver greater value at every stage of the client relationship,” said David McNatt, AssetMark EVP and Chief Wealth Solutions Officer. “By integrating daily optimization, personalized strategies, and clear reporting into our platform, we enable advisors to address complex tax needs efficiently and transparently. The rapid adoption and measurable results reflect the difference TMS is making for both advisors and their clients.”

For more information about AssetMark’s Tax Management Services, visit https://www.assetmark.com/tax-management-services.

*Actual client tax savings will vary over time.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its subsidiaries AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 300,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had over $160 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media:

Jen Deitsch

PR and Investment Communications Lead

jen.deitsch@assetmark.com