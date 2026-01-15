SunPower to Report Q4’25 Results January 20

OREM, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein “SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”) a solar technology, services, and installation company, will present its Q4’25 results via webcast on Tuesday, January 20, at 1:00pm ET. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website: https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events.

About SunPower

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company’s digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Company Contacts: Jeanne Nguyen Sioban Hickie Interim CFO VP Investor Relations jeanne.nguyen@sunpower.com IR@sunpower.com (801) 477-5847



Source: SunPower

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.