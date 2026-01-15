OFA Group Announces Official Market Deployment of QikBIM Intelligent BIM Automation Platform

Los Angeles, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL), a publicly listed company focused on advancing digital transformation in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector, today announced the official commercial deployment of QikBIM, its in-house developed, AI-powered platform for automated Building Information Modeling (BIM) production.

Following extensive internal validation and successful use across live projects, QikBIM is now being formally introduced for commercial adoption in the North American market.

Addressing a Structural Bottleneck in the AEC Industry

Despite decades of investment in BIM technologies, BIM model production remains one of the most labor-intensive, time-consuming, and cost-intensive components of the AEC workflow. Projects routinely face long turnaround times, growing outsourcing costs, and coordination challenges across architectural, structural, and MEP disciplines.

OFA Group believes these challenges reflect a structural inefficiency in BIM production rather than a lack of software tools.

“The industry does not need incremental productivity gains,” said Larry Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OFA Group. “It needs a fundamentally different production model. QikBIM was built to address that gap.”

QikBIM is available through a “Corporate Membership” package, priced annually at $20,000, supporting processing of projects up to 16,000 SF in area.

What QikBIM Delivers

QikBIM is an AI-driven system that automatically converts 2D design drawings into coordinated, multi-discipline BIM models—compressing production timelines from weeks or months into hours.

Key platform capabilities include:

Automated generation of architectural, structural, and MEP BIM models

Output in production-ready formats, including Revit and IFC

Built-in cross-discipline coordination logic

Compatibility with existing enterprise BIM and VDC workflows





Unlike concept-level or visualization-focused AI tools, QikBIM is designed for direct use in coordination, pre-construction, and downstream construction workflows.

Proven in Real Projects

The Company’s decision to deploy QikBIM commercially follows its successful application across live projects operating under real delivery constraints and enterprise standards. Based on internal testing, project use cases, and company assessments, QikBIM demonstrated:

Significant compression of BIM production timelines

Reduced reliance on manual modeling and external outsourcing

Improved predictability in coordination and delivery

Lower rework risk caused by cross-discipline inconsistencies





“QikBIM has moved beyond pilot testing,” Wong added. “It has demonstrated the ability to perform reliably within real-world project conditions.”

Strategic Importance to OFA Group

OFA Group views QikBIM not as a point solution, but as core digital infrastructure for next-generation AEC workflows.

By automating repeatable, production-intensive BIM tasks, QikBIM enables design and engineering teams to focus on higher-value design, coordination, and decision-making—while scaling production capacity without proportional increases in headcount.

This approach aligns with the Company’s long-term strategy of deploying AI and automation to drive operational efficiency across the built-environment sector.

Market Outlook

The North American AEC market continues to face skilled labor shortages, rising consulting and outsourcing costs, and increasing demand for faster project delivery. OFA Group believes AI-enabled automation platforms such as QikBIM will play a critical role in addressing these pressures by transforming BIM from a cost center into a scalable production capability.

About OFA Group

OFA Group is a global architecture, design, and technology firm integrating traditional architectural expertise with artificial intelligence, data platforms, and emerging digital-asset infrastructure. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Company operates across North America, Europe, and Asia, and focuses on developing scalable technology solutions at the intersection of the built environment and financial innovation.

