Cumulus Media Appoints Carol Flaton to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (OTCQB: CMLS) today announced the appointment of Carol Flaton to its Board of Directors. Flaton’s appointment follows the resignation of Joan Hogan Gillman from the Board. Both changes are effective January 15, 2026.

"We are pleased to welcome Carol to our board," said Chairman Andrew W. Hobson. “She brings more than three decades of experience in financial services and governance, along with a strong track record of advising companies and serving on boards across a wide range of industries. Her insight and financial acumen will further strengthen the Board as the Company continues to execute its strategy.”

Hobson added, "We thank Joan for her eight years of dedicated service and valuable contributions during her tenure on the Board. Her insight has strengthened the Company in ways that will endure long after her service concludes."

Flaton has held senior leadership roles across financial advisory, investment banking, and risk management, including as a Managing Director at AlixPartners and Lazard, where she advised companies, investors, and boards on complex financial and strategic matters. She currently serves on multiple public and private company boards, including as an independent director of QVC Group, Inc., where she is a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Flaton holds an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland, and a BS in Economics and Finance from the University of Delaware.

