Digital wallets become the fastest-growing payment method in Brazilian e-commerce in 2025, PCMI/EBANX reports

CURITIBA, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital wallet usage in Brazilian e-commerce surged 20% last year, making it the country’s fastest-growing payment method in 2025, according to an EBANX analysis of Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) data. The Year-over-Year 2024–2025 increase exceeded Pix’s. Brazil’s flagship instant payment system grew 18% over the same period.

This acceleration pushed digital wallets past traditional bank slips to become the third most popular payment method among digital consumers in the country, accounting for 9% of total transaction volume in 2025. Pix leads Brazilian e-commerce with a 42% share, followed by credit cards at 41%.

EBANX projects that digital wallets will continue expanding 13% per year in Brazil through 2028 (CAGR 2024-2028). In the country, the digital wallet with the largest share of e-commerce transaction value is Mercado Pago, accounting for 40%, according to PCMI. Launched in 2004, the platform has over 72 million users across eight Latin American countries. NuPay, launched in 2022, has been growing rapidly and is available to all clients of the Brazilian digital bank Nubank, over 100 million people .

"By providing a seamless, digital-first alternative to traditional credit cards, wallets are democratizing access to the global digital economy and driving financial inclusion across emerging markets," explained Eduardo de Abreu, VP of Product at EBANX.





Eduardo de Abreu, VP of Product at EBANX

Unlike their global counterparts, which serve primarily as payment vehicles, Brazilian digital wallets offer more than traditional banking provides, including low-cost accounts, instant payments, recurring transactions, installment options, loyalty programs, loans, savings, interoperability capabilities, integration with other systems, and credit cards.

“Turning the cell phone, which is already part of people’s daily lives, into a true digital wallet has given this solution scale and accelerated adoption,” Abreu noted. According to GSMA , 88% of Brazilians own smartphones, a figure expected to reach 95% by 2030. That penetration exceeds credit cards, used by roughly 70% of the population, according to the Central Bank of Brazil .

Impact on digital commerce

Like Pix, digital wallets serve as an entry point to e-commerce for millions of Brazilians. However, they distinguish themselves by offering native credit and installment features. This makes them a critical driver of business growth, particularly for high-ticket items where flexible payment options are essential.

Internal EBANX data confirms this impact. A global travel company operating in Brazil saw average daily revenue jump 47% over six months after adding digital wallets as a payment option through EBANX. Just over a year later, this method became its customers’ top choice, representing 80% of its total Latin American revenue.

“We’re seeing this across all sectors, including retail. Subscription-based businesses, such as streaming platforms, gaming, and software-as-a-service (SaaS), are also experiencing significant customer growth through digital wallets, which enable recurring payments without requiring a credit card,” Abreu analyzed.

