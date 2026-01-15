City of Alexandria’s DASH Partners with ABM to Support EV Bus Charging Infrastructure





NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of energy infrastructure and facility solutions, has been selected by the Alexandria, Virginia, Transit Company (DASH), to deliver critical EV charging infrastructure that supports the growing electrification of the city's public bus fleet.

Under the agreement, ABM provided and installed an in-route pantograph charger, accompanying power cabinets, electrical infrastructure, and civil foundation work. The solution enables DASH buses to charge while in service, expanding route flexibility and supporting uninterrupted operations for Alexandria’s fast-growing electric fleet.

“This project represents a forward-thinking investment in clean, reliable transit,” said Mark Hawkinson, President of Technical Solutions, ABM. “We’re proud to help DASH take this important step in expanding their electric bus capabilities and enhancing service for the Alexandria community.”

A Milestone in Fleet Electrification

The installation is part of the first phase of a broader electrification plan for DASH, transporting more than 15,000 riders daily and over 5.3 million riders annually. By enabling in-route charging, the project helps extend operational range, reduce downtime, and lower greenhouse gas emissions—all while supporting a better rider experience.

The milestone was completed through the EV Charging Station Equipment and Services cooperative purchasing agreement under NASPO ValuePoint, a national cooperative purchasing program that allows public entities to streamline the procurement of high-quality, vetted infrastructure solutions.

Rider-Centered Benefits

DASH riders will directly benefit from this upgrade as it enhances operational flexibility, keeps buses on schedule, and ensures a reliable service experience. For the agency, it provides a scalable solution as electrification expands and further in-route or depot charging assets are deployed in future phases.

