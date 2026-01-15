Global Bearing Market 2025 – 2033 – Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bearing market was valued at 82.73 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 188.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.58% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand landscape for the global market is being fundamentally reshaped by the twin forces of automation and electrification. For industry stakeholders, this signifies a crucial pivot from conventional components to specialized, high-performance solutions. The electric vehicle sector's demand is crystallizing into significant value, with the global EV bearings market valued at US$ 2.64 billion in 2024 and China's market alone generating US$ 939.7 million in revenue the same year. This is propelled by production forecasts expecting more than 30 million EVs by 2030. Concurrently, the growth of automation, with over 54 million vehicles expected to have some level of automation by 2024, necessitates precision bearings. In response, key players are innovating rapidly; NSK Ltd. launched bearings with embedded sensors in January 2024, while SKF introduced a new line of ceramic ball-equipped bearings in February 2025.

Massive investments in infrastructure and the clean energy transition are creating substantial, long-term revenue streams for the global bearings market. The wind power bearing market was valued at USD 5,903.91 million in 2024, bolstered by a record 38.4 GW increase in U.S. solar capacity in 2024 and a new €5 billion EIB initiative for European wind energy launched in August 2024. This signals a strong pipeline for bearing manufacturers. Similarly, railway modernization is a significant growth driver. The global railway sliding bearing market was valued at US$ 1.4 billion in 2024. This is supported by major government funding, including a US$ 249.5 million program in the United States and anticipated investments in India exceeding US$ 7.6 billion by 2025, ensuring sustained demand for durable rail-specific bearings.

Smart Bearings for a Smart World: Meeting the Needs of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

The global demand for bearings is being profoundly redefined by the dual revolutions in mobility: electrification and automation. This change is not gradual; it is a seismic event quantified by massive production and sales figures. In 2024 alone, Chinese manufacturer BYD sold a remarkable 4,272,145 new energy vehicles, while China’s total NEV production reached 9.587 million units. In the U.S., Ford demonstrated this trend by selling 285,291 electric and hybrid vehicles in 2024, including 33,510 units of its F-150 Lightning truck. Projections show annual EV production will exceed 30 million units by 2030, creating a vast market for specialized bearings.

The move towards automation is equally impactful, with the number of vehicles featuring some autonomy expected to surpass 54 million by the end of 2024. This evolution demands smarter components. Bearing manufacturers are responding decisively. Schaeffler's E-Mobility division secured a massive 5.1 billion euros in orders in 2024. Key innovations include NSK Ltd.'s launch of bearings with embedded sensors in January 2024 and SKF's introduction of ceramic ball-equipped bearings for EVs in February 2025. Even the aerospace sector, with Airbus registering 494 gross orders in the first half of 2025, is pushing demand for bearings compatible with growing flight automation.

Building for the Future: Infrastructure Investments Fuel Bearings Market Momentum

A worldwide dedication to sustainable infrastructure is creating a powerful and long-lasting demand for durable, high-performance bearings. This trend in the bearings market is most visible in the renewable energy sector. The United States expected a record growth of 38.4 GW in solar capacity by the end of 2024, while India added an unprecedented 29.52 GW of renewable capacity in its 2024-25 fiscal year. This translates directly to component orders, evidenced by turbine maker Vestas securing firm orders for 3,369 MW of capacity in the first quarter of 2025.

Major financial backing, such as the European Investment Bank's €5 billion initiative for wind energy launched in August 2024, and active projects like Adani's 250 MW wind plant commissioned in July 2024, guarantee a strong project pipeline. This infrastructure boom extends to transportation, with the U.S. allocating US$ 249.5 million in 2024 to modernize railways and India's rail investments projected to exceed US$ 7.6 billion by 2025. The broader industrial ecosystem supporting bearings market growth is also thriving, with Japan's machine tool orders reaching JPY 1,485.1 billion in 2024. Companies are reaping the benefits; Schaeffler's industrial division generated revenue of 1,627 million euros in Q1 2025, and Boeing's delivery of 348 aircraft in 2024 further fed this industrial demand.

Roller Bearings Reign: Driving Revenue and Reliability Across Global Industries

Roller bearings decisively lead the global bearings market, contributing more than 43% of its total revenue. Their dominance is not accidental but a direct result of their superior design, which delivers significant advantages in load-carrying capacity and operational durability. Unlike ball bearings, roller bearings use line contact, which distributes force over a wider area. This fundamental difference makes them inherently stronger and far more resistant to shock and impact, establishing them as the premier choice for heavy-load industrial applications. Their strong construction is a key reason they are engineered to handle heavier loads than their counterparts, a critical requirement in demanding sectors such as construction and mining, where immense force and shock resistance are daily operational realities. This intrinsic strength underpins their commanding market position.

Manufacturing Megaregion: Asia Pacific Leads Bearings Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region continues to be the undisputed engine of the global bearings market, boosted by its immense manufacturing base and leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) transition. China's automotive sector is a primary catalyst; BYD, a key player, sold a staggering 4,272,145 vehicles in 2024, with a significant portion serving its domestic market. This massive production volume forms a foundational demand for a vast array of automotive bearings. In Japan, the industrial machinery sector delivers a steady stream of demand, with total machine tool orders reaching a substantial JPY 1,485.1 billion in 2024, of which JPY 1,043.6 billion came from foreign orders, indicating the global reliance on Japanese capital goods.

India is emerging as a critical growth frontier in the regional bearings market, powered by government initiatives and a burgeoning industrial sector. The country added a record-breaking 29.52 GW of renewable energy capacity in the fiscal year 2024-25, creating immense demand for specialized wind and solar bearings. Furthermore, India’s Index of Industrial Production for manufacturing stood at a strong 156.2 in December 2024, signaling strong factory output. This industrial growth potential is reflected in corporate earnings, with Schaeffler India reporting a solid net profit of ₹287.11 crore in the first quarter of 2025. Even company-specific sales in the region, such as Schaeffler's Greater China revenue, which stood at 991 million euros in Q1 2024, highlight the scale of this key market.

