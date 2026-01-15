DNA Holdings Publishes In-Depth Research on Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU), Highlighting the Rise of Revenue-Backed AI Compute Infrastructure

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Holdings Venture Inc. today announced the release of a comprehensive research report examining Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) and its role in advancing scalable, revenue-generating AI compute infrastructure powered by real-world GPU networks.

As global demand for artificial intelligence accelerates, compute capacity—particularly access to high-performance GPUs—has become one of the most critical constraints shaping the next phase of AI adoption. DNA’s latest research explores how Axe Compute is positioning itself at the center of this shift by translating decentralized GPU access into enterprise-grade AI compute services with measurable, off-chain revenue.

The report positions Axe Compute as a differentiated case study at the intersection of public markets, decentralized GPU infrastructure, and institutional AI demand—highlighting how compute-backed business models may offer greater durability than narrative-driven technology plays.

“AI infrastructure is entering a phase where access to reliable, scalable compute matters more than hype,” said Jack Schlosser, DNA Research. “Our research shows that Axe Compute stands out because its strategy is grounded in GPU-backed AI compute that is actively deployed, monetized, and reinvested to support long-term growth.”

Key Themes Explored in the Research

The report provides a deep dive into several dynamics shaping the future of AI infrastructure and compute-backed business models, including:

The Commercialization of AI Compute

How enterprise demand for AI workloads is driving a shift from speculative exposure to revenue-producing compute infrastructure.

An examination of how Axe Compute leverages its relationship with Aethir ($ATH) to secure access to global GPU capacity, enabling the delivery of AI compute services at scale.

A detailed look at Axe Compute’s model for converting decentralized GPU availability into long-term, contracted AI workloads with real fiat revenue.

How monetized compute capacity can be reinvested to expand infrastructure, deepen network participation, and improve long-term operating leverage.

What Axe Compute’s multi-year unlock structure reveals about incentive alignment, market stability, and long-term ecosystem sustainability.

Why public market valuations increasingly reward companies with tangible AI infrastructure and recurring compute revenue over purely conceptual AI exposure.

Why This Research Matters

AI compute has emerged as one of the most strategically important resources in the global technology economy. As enterprises, developers, and governments race to deploy increasingly sophisticated AI models, access to scalable, cost-efficient GPU infrastructure has become a defining competitive factor.

DNA’s research argues that companies positioned around essential AI infrastructure—rather than abstract AI narratives—are more likely to demonstrate durable business models over time.

Axe Compute’s alignment with Aethir, the world’s largest decentralized GPU network, places it at the convergence of two powerful secular trends:

the rapid industrialization of AI and the decentralization of global compute supply.

Access the Full Report

This press release provides only a high-level overview of the findings. The full research report includes detailed analysis of AI compute markets, GPU infrastructure dynamics, revenue mechanics, risk considerations, and forward-looking insights on Axe Compute and Aethir.

Read the full Axe Compute research report here:

https://docsend.com/v/jgwh4/research-axecompute

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to advancing the next generation of technology and financial innovation at the intersection of AI, compute infrastructure, Web3, and capital markets. The firm provides research, strategic advisory, and ecosystem development focused on scalable, real-world technology deployment.

About Axe Compute:

Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a technology company delivering advanced computing solutions designed to support high-performance workloads, including artificial intelligence, data-intensive applications, and next-generation infrastructure. The company focuses on scalable, efficient platforms built to meet the demands of modern enterprises and developers.

Contact

Investor Relations

DNA Holdings Venture Inc.

investors@dna.holdings