Palmetto Publishing just published Unlock Immense Happiness with One Tiny Thought Away to Joyful Living

Charleston, SC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if your happiest life is only one tiny thought away? The Itty-Bitsy Book To Immense Happiness! by Larry Gaynor is a delightful collection of 80 small yet powerful ideas designed to shift your mood, brighten your day, and open your heart. Each tip is crafted to be easily digestible, allowing readers to incorporate them into their daily routines effortlessly. This book serves as a personal guide to happiness, perfect for anyone seeking a quick pick-me-up or a lasting change in their outlook.



Simply open to any page, read one tip, and apply it today. You’ll be amazed at how a single thought can transform your day. From simple acts of kindness to moments of gratitude, each idea encourages you to embrace positivity and cultivate joy in your life. Imagine flipping to a page that suggests writing a thank-you note to someone special; the act alone can spark a wave of happiness.



As you explore these insights, be prepared for unexpected side effects. You may find yourself smiling for no reason, laughing out loud, and radiating happiness that inspires those around you. The Itty-Bitsy Book To Immense Happiness! is not just about reading; it’s about experiencing a shift in your mindset that leads to a more fulfilling life.



Key themes include:

- The transformative power of gratitude

- Simple acts of kindness that uplift

- Embracing positivity in everyday moments

- The joy of sharing happiness with others



Larry Gaynor structures the narrative with whimsy and warmth, making it accessible for readers of all ages. “Happiness is a choice, and sometimes it just takes one tiny thought to unlock it,” he shares.



Dive into The Itty-Bitsy Book To Immense Happiness! and watch as your life transforms, one tiny thought at a time. What delightful surprises await you on your journey to immense happiness?



The Itty-Bitsy Book To Immense Happiness! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Larry Gaynor is the founder and CEO of TNG Worldwide, recognized for its successful brands like ForPro Professional Collection and Ginger Lily Farms, with numerous products achieving Amazon best-seller status. He authored the best-selling book Take A Chance!, published in 2024, detailing his entrepreneurial journey. Larry embodies joy, celebrating success through enjoyable activities. His interests include cooking for others, exploring new places, reading, playing chess, and enjoying martini Fridays with friends and family, toasting to good health and memorable moments. He is also the author of The Itty-Bitsy Book To Immense Happiness!.

