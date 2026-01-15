CISO Global Partners with TeleDental to Launch CyberSimple® Powered by CHECKLIGHT® to Protect Dental Clinics From Cyber Threats

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced a strategic partnership with TeleDental.com and DentalChat.com to offer Cyber Assurance Group’s CyberSimple® powered by CHECKLIGHT®, delivering cybersecurity and financial protection purpose-built for dental practices.

Through this collaboration, CyberSimple® powered by CHECKLIGHT® will be made available via TeleDental.com and DentalChat.com, initially extending protection to more than 358 dental clinics nationwide, with significant expansion potential across the broader U.S. dental market. This effort underlines the effort between cybersecurity, insurance, and healthcare industries to address the growing cyber threat to a vulnerable and underserved market.

There are approximately 190,000 dental practices in the United States, representing a substantial cybersecurity market. With an estimated average of five protected endpoints per practice, CISO Global estimates a total addressable market (TAM) of approximately $350 million annually for cybersecurity solutions tailored to dental clinics. The partnership with TeleDental and DentalChat provides CISO Global with a scalable, industry-specific distribution channel to reach this fragmented market efficiently.

CyberSimple® powered by CHECKLIGHT® provides up to $1.5 million in financial protection while helping dental offices defend against cyberattacks, ransomware, and data breaches. The platform is designed to safeguard sensitive patient protected health information (PHI), support HIPAA and regulatory compliance, and reduce both operational and financial risk for dental practices.

Dental practices have increasingly become targets for cybercriminals due to limited in-house IT resources and the high value of patient data. As dental care continues its shift toward digital engagement and virtual access, the attack surface for practices continues to expand. The partnership between CISO Global, Cyber Assurance Group, and TeleDental addresses these risks with a simplified, turnkey cybersecurity solution specifically tailored to the realities of modern dentistry.

“We’ve spent over a decade building platforms that connect patients with dental care anytime, anywhere. Today, security is just as critical as access,” said Dr. Ed Said, CEO of Teledental.com and DentalChat.com. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to protecting dental practices and their patient data as we lead the next generation of connected, secure dental care.”

CHECKLIGHT® integrates continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and financial risk mitigation into a single platform, allowing dental professionals to focus on patient care rather than cybersecurity management.

“Dental clinics handle highly sensitive data but often lack the resources to defend against modern cyber threats,” said Rob Hegedus, CHECKLIGHT® Program Manager at CISO Global. “This collaboration delivers meaningful cyber protection and financial coverage in a solution that is simple to deploy, easy to manage, and scalable across thousands of dental practices.”

CyberSimple® powered by CHECKLIGHT® with TeleDental is now available through TeleDental.com and DentalChat.com.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. The company protects some of the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit ciso.inc; see the following link to join the investor relations email alerts.

About Cyber Assurance Group

Cyber Assurance Group Incorporated (CAGI) is an innovative cyber risk insurance specialist. They leverage cutting-edge technology to assess, mitigate, and insure against cyber threats, providing comprehensive, data-driven solutions.

About TeleDental and DentalChat

TeleDental.com and DentalChat.com are pioneers in virtual dental care, founded more than 15 years ago to advance secure, real-time online access to dentist-led dental information and consultations. The platforms have helped millions of people better understand dental concerns before visiting a dental office, improving patient education, confidence, and outcomes.

Through secure chat and virtual consultations with licensed dentists, TeleDental and DentalChat empower patients while helping dental practices engage more effectively in an increasingly digital healthcare environment. The platforms support modern, scalable care delivery by enhancing patient engagement, enabling virtual access to dental professionals, and driving digital growth for dental practices.

Built on real-world dental experience and continuous innovation, TeleDental and DentalChat work with hundreds of dental clinics nationwide and remain focused on expanding access to care, improving patient outcomes, and supporting the future of dentistry through secure, reliable, and scalable technology partnerships.



Learn more at www.Teledental.com and www.DentalChat.com, or contact service@dentalchat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief in the value of the strategic partnership with CyberSimple®, TeleDental, and DentalChat; our expectation that this partnership will initially extend cybersecurity protection to hundreds of dental clinics in the United States to address an underserved market; our belief that this customer market could increase to revenues of over $350 million on an annual basis; our expectation that our customers have annual financial protection for cybersecurity incidents of up to $1.5 million provided by our product, CHECKLIGHT®; our belief that our product defends against cyberattacks, ransomware, and data breaches and safeguards patient protected health information; our belief that CHECKLIGHT® integrates continuous monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and financial risk mitigation into a single platform which we believe is a value to dental professionals; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Debra Gallington

debra.gallington@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444