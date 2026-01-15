VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Announces European Expansion with Follow-On Order and Strategic Distribution Agreement in Italy and Spain

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI-integrated autonomous vehicles, drones, and sensing solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its European operations, driven by accelerating commercial activity in Italy through its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Drone Ltd.

Building on this accelerating commercial activity, VisionWave has secured a follow-on hardware order from an existing European client and entered into a strategic agreement to represent and distribute the Company’s product portfolio across Italy and Spain. The client is a leading maintenance and facility management corporation with a broad operational footprint, supporting multiple private and state-owned solar energy assets as well as national and private utility infrastructure.

The agreement expands VisionWave’s commercial reach in Southern Europe with the goal of positioning the Company to scale advanced drone-enabled services across energy and infrastructure markets.

The new generation of VisionWave payloads is engineered for maximum operational flexibility across critical infrastructure, including:

Universal "Drone-Agnostic" Compatibility: Using VisionWave’s proprietary Adaptation Kit , the payloads can be attached to and operated with any compatible third-party drone platforms, enabling clients to upgrade existing fleets without vendor lock-in.

Using VisionWave’s proprietary , the payloads can be attached to and operated with any compatible third-party drone platforms, enabling clients to upgrade existing fleets without vendor lock-in. Heavy-Duty Performance: Fully optimized for heavy-lift drones capable of carrying loads exceeding 200 lbs (90 kg) , supporting demanding industrial maintenance tasks.

Fully optimized for heavy-lift drones capable of carrying loads exceeding , supporting demanding industrial maintenance tasks. Power Grid Maintenance: Designed for the cleaning and inspection of high-voltage insulators , a critical function for maintaining grid resilience and reducing the risk of flashover-related outages.

Designed for the , a critical function for maintaining grid resilience and reducing the risk of flashover-related outages. Application Versatility: Adaptable for both vertical structures (power pylons, buildings, road signs, and wind turbines) and horizontal infrastructure (large-scale solar panels and rooftops).

Adaptable for both vertical structures (power pylons, buildings, road signs, and wind turbines) and horizontal infrastructure (large-scale solar panels and rooftops). Extended Endurance: Enhanced power management enables longer operational durations, allowing for significantly extended mission times compared to previous payload generations.



"The launch of our universal Adaptation Kit and our expansion into power grid maintenance mark important milestones in VisionWave’s 2026 growth strategy," said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. "By delivering drone-agnostic technology capable of meeting the rigorous demands of commercial-scale solar operations and high-voltage insulator cleaning, we are removing long-standing barriers for large utility and facility management operators. Combined with our expanding distribution presence in Italy and Spain, we believe this this follow-on order positions VisionWave as a key technology provider supporting Europe’s energy infrastructure."

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company's expansion in Italy and Spain, the performance of the new model payloads and Adaptation Kit, and the anticipated growth in the power grid maintenance sector. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include: the Company’s ability to successfully export and ship Solar Drone Ltd.’s products; acceptance of the new payload technology; general economic and geopolitical conditions; regulatory approvals for distribution and operations in new markets; competitive pressures in the AI and drone sectors; potential supply chain disruptions; and changes in customer demand or market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Contact:

investors@vwav.inc

Website:

https://www.vwav.inc