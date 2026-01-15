SEALSQ Welcomes the Official Launch of the “Year of Quantum Security 2026” and Confirms Active U.S. Deployments of Post-Quantum Semiconductor Technology

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, SEALSQ Corp., a global leader in post-quantum semiconductor and cryptographic security technologies, welcomes the official launch of the “Year of Quantum Security 2026” (“YQS2026”) in Washington, D.C., on January 12, 2026. The event brought together U.S. government officials, industry leaders, legal experts, and international partners and marked a call to action to address the growing risks posed by quantum computing, emphasizing the need for coordinated global strategies, timely adoption of quantum-safe technologies, and long-term planning to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data.

The discussions in Washington reflected precisely what SEALSQ has been preparing for over the last several years: the urgent need to secure long-lived data, critical infrastructure, and emerging quantum technologies themselves against future quantum-enabled threats.

“Quantum security is not a future problem. It is a present responsibility,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “The launch of YQS2026 is a natural extension of what we are already executing in the United States via the deployment of post-quantum semiconductor-based trust anchors that are securing real-world systems in production environments.”

The Year of Quantum Security 2026 marks a turning point, and for SEALSQ it confirms a trajectory already underway: protecting the world’s digital foundations from the classical age through the quantum era.

Last year, SEALSQ announced a first partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions (TSS) aimed at supplying US government and enterprise customers with post-quantum-ready semiconductor platforms. These include secure microcontrollers and chips embedding quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, hardware roots of trust that protect data, devices, and networks against harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks, as well as secure identity and authentication chips designed for long-life government applications. These technologies are already deployed in millions of devices, ensuring that sensitive data created today remains protected against the arrival of large-scale quantum computers.

SEALSQ also confirmed that its roadmap extends beyond post-quantum cryptography into the next generation of quantum-enabled infrastructure. Through its ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing, secure element design, satellite infrastructure, and cryptographic R&D, the Company is preparing to expand its security platform to support full-fledged quantum computing environments, including the protection of quantum processors, control systems, and research environments, the secure provisioning of quantum networks and quantum-safe cloud platforms, and hardware-based protection of intellectual property, algorithms, and data pipelines. This positions SEALSQ as a bridge between today’s classical digital world and tomorrow’s quantum era, ensuring continuity of trust across both.

The launch of YQS2026 underscored the risks posed by fragmented national approaches and delayed planning, a message SEALSQ strongly endorses. Quantum-safe migration is a multi-year journey involving cryptographic transitions, legacy infrastructure upgrades, supply-chain trust, and the protection of sensitive data with decades-long lifespans. SEALSQ’s strategy directly supports this reality by delivering hardware-anchored, quantum-resilient security that can be integrated today and remain secure well into the quantum future.

As governments and industries worldwide move from awareness to action, SEALSQ stands ready to support U.S. and international partners with technologies that secure critical infrastructure, digital identity, space and satellite systems, defense and industrial platforms, and tomorrow’s quantum computing environments.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

