Space Foundation to Host Innovate Space: Finance Forum in Partnership With Texas Space Commission

Colorado Springs, CO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to advance the global space community, today announced it will host Innovate Space: Finance Forum, an executive-level conference focused on how capital is shaping the future of the space economy. The forum will take place Feb. 18–19, 2026, at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District in Dallas, Texas.

In coordination with the Texas Space Commission (TSC), to highlight the agency’s expanding role as a center for space investment and economic development, Innovate Space: Finance Forum will convene senior leaders from the financial sector, public institutions, and the space sector to examine how capital is flowing into the space economy and what it takes to build scalable, investable businesses.

“The value is in the perspective and the people in the room,” said Space Foundation CEO Heather Pringle. “Innovate Space: Finance Forum is intentionally designed as a senior-level convening with leaders who are actively shaping space innovation, catalyzing growth, and scaling businesses. We are excited to partner with the Texas Space Commission to create a unique experience and accelerate momentum across the global space enterprise.”

“We are honored to partner with the Space Foundation in support of convening finance community leaders,” said Gwen Griffin, TSC chair. “This timely program is important because financing for serious capabilities is becoming just as critical to space superiority as the technology itself. We are excited to underscore Texas’ commitment to pairing public and private investment with long-term economic success, particularly in support of national defense objectives.”



Backed by Space Foundation’s trusted relationships across the public and private sectors, the forum is designed for executives and investors shaping critical space-sector decisions. Programming emphasizes real-world perspectives and practical insight into financing dual-use technologies, scaling business models, and aligning capital with national security priorities.

As the global space economy reached $613 billion in 2024, the forum will focus on the financial and strategic forces influencing its next phase of growth. Agenda topics include the public sector’s evolving role as a capital catalyst, cross-border capital flows, and investor approaches to value creation across the market.

To learn more or register for the event, visit www.spacefoundation.org/innovate-space-finance-forum/.

About Texas Space Commission

Established by the 88th Texas Legislature in 2023 through House Bill 3447, authored by Rep. Greg Bonnen, M.D., the Texas Space Commission advances innovation in the fields of space exploration and commercial aerospace to strengthen the state’s proven leadership across civil, commercial, and military domains. To date, TSC has awarded 23 grants totaling approximately $135 million. The total appropriation made by the Legislature for the SEARF Trust grant program administered by TSC board of directors is $450 million.

About Space Foundation

Space Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 as a gateway to advance the global space community. Space Foundation uniquely educates, collaborates and informs the entire space workforce, from early education through post-secondary (college, non-college, vocational), to the start of their careers as new professionals, and ultimately as leaders at the highest levels of government and commercial industry. As a charitable organization, Space Foundation receives support from corporate members, sponsors, individual giving, and grants. Visit Space Foundation at www.SpaceFoundation.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.