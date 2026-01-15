N2OFF: MitoCareX Bio Spotlights Co-Founder's Pioneering Research on Mitochondrial Carriers in Spaceflight Stress Conditions

Neve Yarak, Israel, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a drug discovery company that is also investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today highlighted a newly published peer-reviewed study co-authored by Prof. Ciro Leonardo Pierri, co-founder of MitoCareX Bio Ltd. (“MitoCareX Bio”), N2OFF’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The article, appearing in the Journal of Translational Medicine, investigates SLC25A mitochondrial carriers as potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets for dysfunctions induced by spaceflight conditions, including microgravity and cosmic radiation.

The study, titled “SLC25A mitochondrial carriers as biomarkers and therapeutic targets of spaceflight-induced dysfunction: the ADP/ATP carrier (AAC3) as a structural case study,” was published online on December 30, 2025 (DOI: 10.1186/s12967-025-07505-z). The work integrates transcriptomic data from NASA's Open Science Data Repository (OSDR), examining the expression of 53 SLC25A genes in osteocytes, human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (hBMSCs), and mouse brain tissue exposed to microgravity and spaceflight-related stressors.

The analysis identified differential regulation of multiple SLC25A carriers under spaceflight conditions, supporting their potential utility as biomarkers of mitochondrial and metabolic dysfunction.

The ADP/ATP carrier AAC3 was further examined as a structural case study, based on comparative modeling and structure–function analyses to illustrate how carrier conformational features may be targeted to rescue mitochondrial bioenergetics under stress.

While this independent academic research—conducted in collaboration with the University of Bari “Aldo Moro” and the University of Pittsburgh—was not performed under MitoCareX Bio's auspices, it directly aligns with the Company's core scientific focus on mitochondrial carrier biology. MitoCareX Bio applies proprietary computational approaches, including the MITOLINE™ algorithm, to model and virtually screen small-molecule modulators targeting the SLC25A family of mitochondrial carriers. These proteins, central to cellular energy metabolism, play critical roles in tumor metabolic adaptation and therapy resistance in hard-to-treat cancers, such as pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer, and are also implicated in rare inherited disorders associated with neuromuscular degeneration, which share mechanistic similarities with physiologicl alterations observed in astronauts.

Prof. Ciro Leonardo Pierri's expertise in structural biology, mitochondrial carrier modeling, and drug targeting—demonstrated through his contributions to this and other related publications—underpins the foundational science driving MitoCareX Bio's precision oncology pipeline.

The full article is available open access at: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12967-025-07505-z.



About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF owns 100% of MitoCareX Bio Ltd, a drug delivery company engaged in drug discovery targeting cancer therapeutics and other diseases through the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family. Additionally, N2OFF adopted an investment strategy focused on European renewable energy assets utilizing a RTB (Ready to Build ) business model. The Company is currently the lead investor in four solar projects across three European Union countries, all introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd

N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatment technologies designed to reduce pathogen contamination in fruits and vegetables.

For more information, please visit www.n2off.com .

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about N2OFF’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.