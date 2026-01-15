Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Market Outlook 2025–2032: Strong CAGR of 5.9% with USD 351.17 Million Valuation | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Market is estimated to be valued at USD 234.5 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 351.7 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2025 to 2032. This sustained growth is driven by rising global awareness, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing prevalence of thoracic outlet syndrome, all of which are boosting demand for effective treatment solutions and innovative medical devices.

Global Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Market Key Takeaways

Based on type, neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome is set to dominate the global market, accounting for a share of 80.1% in 2025.

Minimally invasive devices segment accounted for 44.5% of the global thoracic outlet syndrome market share in 2025.

By diagnostic technology, electrodiagnostic systems, including EMG and nerve conduction devices, held the largest market share of 34.5% in 2025.

North America is expected to retain its dominance in the thoracic outlet syndrome industry, capturing a share of 38.3% in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with a share of 24.5% in 2025, is poised to emerge as the fastest growing thoracic outlet syndrome market during the forecast period.

Rising Prevalence of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new thoracic outlet syndrome market analysis highlights major factors spurring industry growth. These include growing incidence of thoracic outlet syndrome, advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, shift towards minimally invasive treatments, and increasing adoption of digital health platforms and remote monitoring tools.

The increasing number of TOS cases worldwide is a key thoracic outlet syndrome market growth factor. According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, the global prevalence of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS) is estimated to be around 10 per 100,000 people. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor posture, and repetitive strain from occupational activities, sports injuries lead to higher incidence of TOS symptoms and more diagnoses. As prevalence rises, demand for thoracic outlet syndrome diagnostic and therapeutic solutions also increases.

High Costs and Diagnostic Challenges Limiting Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Market Growth

Despite a positive thoracic outlet syndrome market outlook certain factors might slow down market growth to some extent. These include high thoracic outlet syndrome treatment costs and diagnostic challenges.

Thoracic outlet syndrome shows symptoms that are similar to other musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, which makes it hard to diagnose correctly. This often causes misdiagnosis or delays in diagnosis, meaning fewer patients are identified and treated properly. Also, advanced diagnostics and surgical procedures are costly, creating financial challenges for both patients and healthcare systems.

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies Creating Growth Opportunities

Continuous advances in thoracic outlet syndrome diagnostic technologies is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market during the forecast period. Advanced diagnostic tools, such as high-resolution MRI, CT angiography, and non-invasive imaging, are improving the accuracy and speed of TOS diagnosis. This results in more confirmed cases and earlier interventions, driving thoracic outlet syndrome market expansion.

Emerging Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Market Trends

Shift towards minimally invasive procedures is a key growth-shaping trend in the thoracic outlet syndrome market. There is a rising preference towards minimally invasive diagnostic procedures and treatment interventions. This trend towards minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is expected to boost thoracic outlet syndrome market growth.

Rising popularity of robotic-assisted decompression is fueling sales of thoracic outlet syndrome treatment devices. Robot-assisted thoracic surgery (RATS) and video-assisted techniques are gradually replacing traditional open thoracotomies due to their high precision and smaller incisions. These developments are making surgical options more attractive and accessible.

Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals is improving early detection and prompting more people to seek care. Patient advocacy efforts, more online medical information, and educational programs for clinicians support higher diagnosis and treatment uptake.

Analyst’s View

“The global thoracic outlet syndrome market is expected to witness steady growth driven by increasing awareness and diagnosis of the condition, advancements in imaging and minimally invasive treatment options, rising adoption of physical therapy and pain management solutions, and growing investments in specialized healthcare services,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Market

Event Description and Impact Technological Advancements in Medical Devices and Surgical Techniques Description : AI-Enhanced Diagnostic Imaging Development

: AI-Enhanced Diagnostic Imaging Development Impact: Improved early detection rates could expand market size and shift demand toward advanced diagnostic equipment. Description: Minimally Invasive Surgical Robot Integration.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Robot Integration. Impact: Reduced recovery times and complications may increase patient willingness to undergo procedures, boosting surgical intervention segment. Aging Demographics and Workforce Evolution Description: Global Population Aging Trends. Impact: Higher TOS incidence in older adults expands target patient population significantly. Description: Sports Medicine Market Growth. Impact: Rising athletic participation increases TOS cases, particularly in overhead sports, expanding specialized treatment demand.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the thoracic outlet syndrome market report:

Stryker

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Zimmer Biomet

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Smith and Nephew

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

GE HealthCare

Canon Medical Systems

Mindray

Fujifilm Healthcare

AngioDynamics

Terumo Corporation



Key Developments

In October 2025, Zimmer Biomet showcased its hip and knee products and new robotic system, mBôs, at the AAHKS meeting. The display highlighted innovations from its recent Monogram Technologies acquisition, designed to support different surgical techniques as well as improve patient care.

In February 2025, Stryker acquired Inari Medical, adding vascular and thrombectomy devices to expand beyond orthopedics and treat blood clots.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Neurogenic Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Venous Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Arterial Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Combined/Mixed TOS (neurogenic + vascular)

Treatment Device Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Minimally Invasive Devices

Catheters (Diagnostic and Interventional)

Thrombectomy Devices

Angioplasty Balloons

Vascular Stents

Others (Thrombolytic Delivery Systems)

Surgical Devices

Thoracoscopic Instruments (VATS Tools)

Robotic-Assisted Surgical Systems

Open Surgical Instruments (Resection Tools, Scalpels, Clamps)

Others (Hemostatic and Sealing Devices)

Supportive/Non-Surgical Treatment Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Postural Correction Devices

Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Devices

Others (Neuromodulation and Pain Management Devices)



Diagnosis Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Electrodiagnostic Systems (EMG and Nerve Conduction Devices)

Ultrasound Systems

CT Scan and CT Angiography Systems

MRI and MR Angiography Systems

X-ray and Digital Radiography Systems

Vascular Doppler Systems

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centers



Patient Group Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Adults

Geriatric

Pediatric and Adolescents



Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Online

Offline

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



