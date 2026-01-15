Callan JMB Signs Manufacturing Oversight, Federal Deployment, and Commercialization Agreement of Multi-Asset Therapeutic Pipeline with Attune for Approximately $50 to $75 Million in Total Revenue

Partnership Leverages Callan JMB's Federal Contract Experience, Cold Chain Infrastructure, and Strategic National Stockpile Relationships to Enable Immediate Deployment Readiness

SPRING BRANCH, TX, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB), (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced it has signed a strategic teaming agreement with Biostax Corp d/b/a Attune Biotech Inc. (“Attune”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a diversified therapeutic pipeline. Callan JMB will serve as independent third-party overseer of Attune 's manufacturing, quality assurance and control, and deployment operations.

Under the agreement, Callan JMB will provide comprehensive federal oversight services, including manufacturing quality assurance and independent batch record review, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) contract compliance, Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) audit readiness and mock inspections, milestone tracking, and federal reporting, supply chain governance and supplier qualification, and Strategic National Stockpile deployment coordination—positioning Attune 's pipeline for immediate federal deployment through Callan JMB's existing government infrastructure.

Through its Senior Leadership and its subsidiary Coldchain Technology Services, Callan JMB has managed national stockpile assets for BARDA, Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), Department of Defense (“DoD”), and Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”). Callan JMB brings immediate deployment capability through existing federal infrastructure, bypassing the typical 27-48 month logistics setup timeline for new pharmaceutical products.

In late 2024, Attune and Coldchain Technology Services successfully completed a surge-readiness simulation replicating 500,000-unit deployment across six regional SNS sites, meeting federal benchmarks for 10-day activation while stress-testing full DSCSA, GDP, and DEA compliance requirements. The platform is now validated for 24-hour emergency deployment and regional distribution to any CONUS location within 48 hours.

Under the terms of the teaming agreement, the parties anticipate generating approximately $50 to $75 million in total combined revenue over the next 5 years, driven by opportunities across both federal and commercial markets. Revenues generated through the agreement will be shared through a profit-sharing platform structured at either 50% or 60%, depending on contract and scope. This represents an approximate potential revenue opportunity of $25 million to $45 million for Callan JMB over the next 5 years.

"This teaming agreement represents a significant expansion of Callan JMB's role in the federal medical countermeasure ecosystem," said Wayne Williams, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. "Our team brings over 20 years of experience managing federal health programs, BARDA contracts, and Strategic National Stockpile operations. Through our existing knowledge and experience, as well as our infrastructure with BARDA/ASPR, DoD, and VA, we can provide Attune immediate deployment capabilities that would typically take new manufacturers years to establish. Our oversight services, from manufacturing quality assurance to FDA audit readiness to emergency deployment protocols, ensure that Attune's pipeline meets the rigorous standards required for federal procurement. When national preparedness depends on having the right medicine in the right place at the right time, this is exactly what we do."

"Partnering with Callan JMB fundamentally accelerates our path to federal deployment," said Noreen Griffin, Chief Executive Officer of Attune. "Having successfully completed our surge-readiness validation with Coldchain Technology Services, our manufacturing platform is now positioned for immediate SNS integration. Wayne Williams' direct experience with BARDA contracts, FDA compliance, and DoD/VA pharmaceutical services provides exactly the federal oversight and credibility our pipeline requires. With Lodonal™, MENK-201, and Cytocide-100™ each addressing critical unmet needs in pandemic preparedness, veteran health, and emergency response, Callan JMB's existing federal relationships and proven infrastructure make them the ideal partner to bring our therapies to the patients who need them most."

Attune's pipeline includes multiple clinical and commercial-stage assets addressing significant unmet medical needs:

Lodonal™ (JKB-122): A first-in-class TLR4 antagonist for immune restoration, currently in development across five parallel clinical programs including Long COVID, HIV immune non-responders, autoimmune hepatitis, metabolic liver diseases (MASLD/MASH), and chronic immune pain. The company holds three active FDA INDs with two additional INDs pending and is pursuing accelerated regulatory pathways including Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug designation, and Priority Review Vouchers. Manufacturing has transitioned to fully U.S.-based cGMP production with 500,000+ unit surge capacity validated.

MENK-201: A methionine enkephalin peptide therapeutic with Phase 2 clinical data as salvage therapy in HIV patients and pancreatic cancer. MENK-201 represents an important addition to Attune 's immune modulation platform with demonstrated clinical activity in difficult-to-treat patient populations.

Cytocide-100™: A patented, ultra-low pH antimicrobial platform with broad-spectrum biocidal activity against bacteria, viruses, fungi, biofilms, and mycobacteria. FDA monograph-compliant for OTC applications, including wound care, dermatology, and antiseptic use, with EPA state approvals for environmental sanitation and is positioned for a BARDA partnership as a field-ready wound care and emergency sanitation solution.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is a vertically integrated logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About Biostax Corp d/b/a Attune Biotech Inc.

Biostax Corp d/b/a Attune Biotech Inc. (“Attune”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a diversified pipeline of therapeutic assets and fully U.S.-based cGMP manufacturing capability. The company's lead program, Lodonal™ (JKB-122), is a first-in-class TLR4 antagonist designed to restore immune homeostasis, supported by 150,000+ patient-years of safety data across five parallel clinical programs. Additional pipeline assets include MENK-201, a peptide therapeutic with Phase 2 data in HIV and oncology, and Cytocide-100™ (pHL 100), an FDA monograph-compliant antimicrobial platform. Attune leverages 505(b)(2) regulatory strategies, its proprietary STARR AI™ digital trial platform, and strategic public-private partnerships to advance capital-efficient, patient-centric drug development. For more information, visit https://attunebio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

