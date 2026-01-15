Catapult Learning White Paper Demonstrates High-Impact Tutoring’s Effectiveness in Generating Measurable Academic Gains for K-12 Students

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom that provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, today announced the release of a white paper demonstrating how its high-impact tutoring model accelerates student learning, boosts engagement, and helps close equity gaps.

High-impact tutoring is now widely recognized as one of the most effective strategies for addressing learning gaps. Research from the National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA), the Annenberg Institute’s EdResearch for Recovery, and other national studies shows that frequent, small-group or one-on-one tutoring delivered by trained tutors using high-quality curricula consistently produces significant academic gains.

Titled Catapult Learning’s High-Impact Tutoring: Research-Based Design and Impact, the newly published white paper offers an evidence-based overview of high-impact tutoring and examines how Catapult Learning’s tutoring solution is designed and implemented to maximize student growth.

“This white paper supports what education leaders have discovered in recent years, that high-impact tutoring, when implemented with fidelity and aligned to research-based design principles, helps students make rapid gains in math and reading, reconnect with school, and gain confidence in their abilities,” said Devon Wible, vice president of teaching and learning at Catapult Learning. “With national attention on learning recovery, this research demonstrates the power of well-designed tutoring programs to deliver results for all students."

Key outcome data shared in the white paper – from Catapult Learning’s 2023-25 programs – showed substantial impact on learning trajectories:

Improved attendance and engagement : In a partnership with one of Nevada’s largest school districts, 638 Title 1 K-12 students posted a 17% year-over-year increase in school attendance among tutored students, re-engaging students who had been chronically absent.

: In a partnership with one of Nevada’s largest school districts, 638 Title 1 K-12 students posted a 17% year-over-year increase in school attendance among tutored students, re-engaging students who had been chronically absent. Dramatic proficiency gains : In 35 schools across Virginia, 711 elementary and middle school students tripled math proficiency rates and doubled reading proficiency rates.

: In 35 schools across Virginia, 711 elementary and middle school students tripled math proficiency rates and doubled reading proficiency rates. Literacy improvement for struggling readers : In a focused middle school literacy initiative, 59% of students advanced at least one reading level by midyear, and 100% improved by at least one level by year's end.

: In a focused middle school literacy initiative, 59% of students advanced at least one reading level by midyear, and 100% improved by at least one level by year's end. Broad literacy gains in early grades: In seven school districts across Massachusetts, 99% of 438 students in grades K-3 demonstrated improvements in literacy skills as measured by phonics and reading assessments.

Catapult Learning’s high-impact tutoring solution incorporates all components shown to drive strong outcomes, including: frequent sessions, small groups, consistent tutor quality, strong relationships, robust curricula, data-driven instruction, integration with school schedules, targeted reach, and flexible delivery models tailored to school and student needs.

“High-impact tutoring is not just a promising strategy, it is a proven, scalable approach for accelerating learning and engaging students, and districts across the country are increasingly adopting it,” Wible added. “Catapult Learning’s white paper provides actionable guidance for education leaders looking to implement high-impact tutoring with fidelity and achieve measurable results.”

Catapult Learning’s high-impact tutoring program meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level 2 (Moderate) evidence standards and has earned Stanford University’s NSSA Tutoring Program Design Badge, recognizing alignment with national best practices for tutor quality, instructional dosage, curriculum, and data use.

To access Catapult Learning’s white paper, High-Impact Tutoring: Research-Based Design and Impact, and learn more about its tutoring solutions, visit https://catapultlearning.com/high-impact-tutoring-white-paper/.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides academic intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our academic intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia.