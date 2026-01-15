Xtreme Fighting Championships Lands Global Pay-Per-View Deal with Fandango

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI), an innovator in live sports and entertainment, and the parent company of the Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced a multi-platform distribution agreement with Fandango at Home, Fandango’s leading digital on-demand streaming service. The agreement positions Fandango as the exclusive pay-per-view partner for XFC’s tentpole Arena shows in the United States, Canada, and select territories globally in 2026.

Designed for scale, flexibility, and innovation, the partnership enables XFC to maximize per-event monetization while significantly broadening its global audience, strengthening Xtreme One’s long-term revenue visibility and premium content strategy.

“Our focus is on meeting fans where they are and delivering XFC events at scale,” said Chris Defendis, President, Xtreme One Entertainment. “This partnership meaningfully expands the reach and commercial power of the XFC brand. Through Fandango at Home and PPV.COM, we can serve both multichannel video households and direct-to-consumer audiences—giving fans the flexibility to watch how and where they want. It’s a major step forward in how we distribute, monetize, and scale our live events globally, and we’re honored to partner with Fandango.”

XFC’s next slate of live arena events is expected to kick off in March 2026, aligning with the company’s broader global distribution and monetization strategy for the year. Additional details, including event dates, locations, and fight cards, will be announced as plans are finalized. Fans and partners are encouraged to stay tuned as XFC continues to roll out its 2026 live events calendar.

“We are thrilled to partner with Xtreme One Entertainment to bring the adrenaline and energy of XFC’s tentpole arena shows to fans across the globe,” said Cameron Douglas, SVP OTT/Streaming at Fandango. “XFC has a dedicated and enthusiastic audience, and we are committed to delivering premium live events that unite fans and create unforgettable moments.”

Fandango will offer live XFC pay-per-view events exclusively to fans via their PPV.COM platform, and across their extensive Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) footprint. The Fandango at Home platform serves millions of users and supports major studios, sports leagues, and content owners with best-in-class pay-per-view, transactional and direct-to-consumer monetization solutions. Fandango and Fandango at Home are part of Versant Media Group (NASDAQ: VSNT).

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced 13 nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms. For more information, visit www.XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

Fandango at Home

Fandango at Home is a leading video-on-demand streaming service, offering more than 300,000 new releases and catalogue movies and next-day TV shows, and the industry’s best selection of 4K UHD titles with the flexibility to pay as you go - no subscription required. Serving millions of entertainment fans daily, Fandango at Home offers fans the ability to create custom lists from their movies & TV libraries, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles at a discount, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more. Delivering a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, Fandango at Home users can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, and on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, mobile device, game console, and more.

Media Contact for Xtreme One:

Haley Toigo

htoigo@xtremeone.com

P: (616) 901-3120

Investor Contact for Xtreme One:

Chris Defendis

cdefendis@xtremeone.com

P: (312) 342-6571

Media Contact for Fandango:

Kevin Marino

kevin.marino@versantmedia.com