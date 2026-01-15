Investors Tape- VENU Builds the Future of Live Entertainment with $1.1B Underway and Blue-Chip Partners at Its Side

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) (“VENU” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and developer of premium live entertainment destinations, continues to announce a series of transformative developments that materially strengthen its business model, accelerate its national expansion, and reinforce a compelling long-term value outlook for shareholders.

Most notably, VENU recently announced the expansion of its multi-venue partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, a move that enhances operational execution, validates VENU’s premium venue strategy, and further de-risks its rapid growth phase. Combined with VENU’s landmark operator agreement with Live Nation and more than $1.1 billion of active construction underway, these milestones position the Company at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing segments of the global entertainment industry.

Expanded Aramark Partnership Strengthens the Foundation for Scale

Under the expanded agreement, Aramark will now support five of VENU’s premium multi-seasonal and outdoor venues, delivering elevated food and beverage, premium club dining, facilities management, and retail services, while also making an additional equity investment in VENU. The partnership now includes:

Ford Amphitheater – Colorado Springs, CO

– Colorado Springs, CO Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney – North Dallas, TX (opening late 2026)

– North Dallas, TX (opening late 2026) Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow – near Tulsa, OK (opening summer 2026)

– near Tulsa, OK (opening summer 2026) Sunset Amphitheater Houston at Webster – TX (targeted 2027)

– TX (targeted 2027) Sunset Amphitheater at El Paso – TX (targeted early 2027)



Aramark’s expanded role supports VENU’s signature fan-first offerings, including Luxe FireSuites and Aikman Clubs, helping ensure consistent, high-quality experiences as VENU scales nationally.

“Expanding our partnership across five venues and welcoming Aramark as an equity investor is a strong vote of confidence in VENU’s vision,” said JW Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “This relationship enhances our operating model as we enter a massive expansion phase.”

A National Platform Taking Shape with $1.1 Billion Under Construction

VENU is rapidly transforming into a national-scale entertainment infrastructure owner. As of September 30, 2025, the Company reported $314.8 million in total assets, reflecting one of the fastest asset accumulation phases among U.S. entertainment real estate developers. Property and equipment increased more than 80% year-over-year as multiple amphitheater campuses advance toward completion.

Importantly, more than $1.1 billion in active construction represents a significant market blind spot. As projects transition from construction-in-progress to operational assets, each venue is expected to add:

Appraised asset value

Recurring operating income

High-margin FireSuite monetization

Increased national scale and enterprise value

Low-Leverage Strategy Unlocks Equity Value

Unlike traditional entertainment and commercial real estate developers, VENU has intentionally maintained extremely low leverage relative to asset growth. This strategy fundamentally reshapes shareholder returns:

Appraisal uplift accrues directly to equity

Operating cash flow is not burdened by heavy interest expense

Asset growth compounds equity value instead of debt obligations



A recent appraisal of VENU’s Colorado property demonstrated that completed venues can be valued meaningfully above construction cost, reinforcing the disconnect between GAAP cost-basis accounting and true economic value.

Live Nation Agreement Accelerates Growth and Profitability

Further strengthening VENU’s outlook, the Company recently signed a transformational operator agreement with Live Nation Worldwide, naming Live Nation the exclusive operator and booking agent for Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney, VENU’s flagship 20,000-capacity venue.

The agreement provides:

Guaranteed access to top-tier artists and national tours

Per-ticket rent, profit participation, and parking revenue

Contractual ticket minimums with downside protection

Full retention of sponsorship and naming rights by VENU

This partnership materially accelerates VENU’s path to profitability and serves as a scalable template for future developments nationwide.

Positioned for a Major Re-Rating

With blue-chip partners including Aramark, Live Nation, Tixr, and leading consumer brands, VENU is entering its next phase with unmatched momentum. As venues come online and accounting values give way to appraised, income-producing assets, management believes the market is poised to re-rate the Company materially higher.

VENU is building one of the most ambitious premium live entertainment platforms in the country.

About InvestorsTape.com

At InvestorsTape.com, our mission is simple: deliver financial news that cuts through the noise and shines a spotlight on the companies, innovations, and market forces shaping the next decade of growth. In a landscape dominated by high-frequency headlines and fleeting narratives, we bring clarity, depth, and balance to the stories that matter, helping investors discover high-potential companies and evaluate emerging opportunities with confidence.

Contact

benh@investorstape.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Venu Holding Corporation’s future revenue, growth trajectory, profitability outlook, expansion plans, strategic partnerships, expected benefits of the operator agreement with Live Nation, and other projections, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market conditions, timing of venue openings, execution risks, operational performance, competition, regulatory matters, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date made.

General Disclaimer:

InvestorsTape.com has not been compensated for this editorial. An editor has previously been compensated for press and editorial coverage of Venu Holding Corporation and may receive compensation in the future. This communication is provided for informational and journalistic purposes only and reflects the independent editorial views of InvestorsTape.com.

This publication is protected speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. Nothing herein constitutes an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any security, nor should it be construed as investment advice. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decision.