Getty Images Renewed as Official Provider of Photography Services at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Sundance Institute as the Official Provider of Photography Services for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, the preeminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives.

From press lines to screenings and world premieres, Getty Images’ award-winning entertainment photographers will capture the excitement of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival throughout the event (January 22–February 1) in Park City, Utah. All imagery captured by Getty Images from Sundance Film Festival’s most iconic venues will be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com, ensuring global access to the festival’s most memorable moments.

“This collaboration, which began in 2010, underscores Getty Images’ commitment to capturing the stories, talent, and energy that define the event,” said Kirstin Benson, Vice President of Global Entertainment at Getty Images. “This year, the Sundance Film Festival will be a meaningful tribute to Robert Redford and his vision, rooted in the power of storytelling, a belief we deeply share and one that makes us proud to help bring these moments to audiences worldwide. Our team delivers distinctive, high-quality imagery that not only documents the festival but elevates its impact, giving partners and audiences a visual experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

In addition to its collaboration with the Sundance Film Festival, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

