The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Cummins Inc. Publicly-Traded Common Stock - CMI

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Indianapolis Division has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Cummins Inc. publicly-traded common stock (NYSE: CMI):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF INDIANA

INDIANAPOLIS DIVISION





TOM BAKER, Individually and on behalf

of all others similarly situated,



Plaintiff,

v.



CUMMINS INC., N. THOMAS LINEBARGER, JENNIFER RUMSEY, and MARK A. SMITH,



Defendants.







CASE NO. 1:25-cv-00430-TWP-MKK







CLASS ACTION







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY-TRADED COMMON STOCK OF CUMMINS INC. (“CUMMINS”) BETWEEN FEBRUARY 11, 2019 AND DECEMBER 21, 2023, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, that a hearing (the “Settlement Fairness Hearing”) will be held on May 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable Tanya Walton Pratt, United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, 46 East Ohio Street, Courtroom 344, Indianapolis, IN 46204, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $1,600,000.00 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to 30% plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $95,000, and a case contribution award of up to $5,000 to Lead Plaintiff should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated December 8, 2025 (the “Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Fairness Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased the publicly-traded common stock of Cummins during the period between February 11, 2019 and December 21, 2023, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in publicly-traded Cummins common stock. If you need assistance obtaining a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may write to, call, or contact the Claims Administrator: Cummins Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Long Notice and submit your Claim Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/Cummins/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form electronically or postmarked no later than April 23, 2026 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to share in the recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action, whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than April 23, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice and received no later than April 23, 2026, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Southern District of

Indiana

46 East Ohio Street

Room 105

Indianapolis, IN 46204 Lead Counsel



Brian B. Alexander

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Ave

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 Counsel for Defendants



Timothy J. Perla

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

60 State Street

Boston, MA 02109

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Brian B. Alexander

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Ave, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

balexander@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: DECEMBER 15, 2025

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF INDIANA