The $1.8T Energy Sprint: Why America is Betting Big on Strategic Mineral Platforms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary — The global clean energy infrastructure market is on a collision course with a $1.8 trillion valuation as Western economies accelerate toward total electrification[1]. This massive demand has triggered an unprecedented expansion of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Critical Minerals List to 60 strategic commodities, specifically adding copper, silver, and tungsten to protect domestic defense and semiconductor supply chains[2]. This industrial rotation into scalable energy hardware platforms fuels the 2026 investment case for GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF), Integra Resources (NYSE-A: ITRG), LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners (TSXV: LIB) (OTCQB: VLTLF), and Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF).

With silver prices shattering records above $65 per ounce, investors are targeting polymetallic assets to hedge against structural base metal deficits that will persist through 2027[3]. Federal leadership is now coordinating with global allies to diversify these critical supply chains away from foreign dependencies, placing a massive premium on North American projects with advanced permitting and validated resource systems[4]. For retail investors, the shift toward onshored energy hardware has transformed these resource platforms into the ultimate strategic infrastructure plays of the decade.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed anomalous tungsten mineralization at its Magno Property in northwestern British Columbia, with assays from its 2025 surface exploration program identifying a previously undocumented tungsten zone returning up to 6,550 parts per million tungsten at the Vines Lake showing. The results validate historical tungsten data at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while expanding the known footprint across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones spanning approximately 1.3 kilometers of strike length.

Tungsten has emerged as one of the most strategically critical minerals for Western economies following China's implementation of strict export controls throughout 2025. With over 80% of global tungsten supply concentrated in China and the metal possessing the highest melting point of any element, tungsten remains essential for cutting tools, defense applications including ammunition and armor, semiconductor manufacturing, and energy infrastructure.

The 2025 program at Magno successfully verified historical showings while discovering tungsten at Vines Lake where previous sampling had not documented the metal. Results from 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne alongside lead values exceeding 20% and zinc reaching 3.8% at the Magno and D-Zone carbonate replacement occurrences, with 45 samples returning over 100 grams per tonne silver. The discovery of indium, a strategic mineral used in electronics and renewable energy technologies, adds another dimension with values up to 334 parts per million.

"The 2025 surface program successfully achieved its primary objective of verifying historical tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings while also identifying a new tungsten occurrence at Vines Lake," said Robert Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "These results highlight the continuity and scale of tungsten mineralization across multiple structurally controlled skarn zones at Magno."

Beyond British Columbia, GoldHaven has completed its inaugural diamond drilling program at the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil, where nine holes totaling 1,085.7 meters tested priority targets and discovered bornite suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper mineralization at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning grades up to 15.85% copper.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186.16 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously and assay results pending from Copeçal, all supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report.

Southern Silver Exploration (TSXV: SSV) (OTCQX: SSVFF) has reported assays from the recently acquired Puro Corazon claim at its Cerro Las Minitas Project in Durango, Mexico, including a 10.4 metre interval averaging 365g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 7.8% Pb and 8.2% Zn representing 743g/t silver equivalent. The highlight interval includes a 3.9 metre section averaging 688g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 17.1% Pb and 17.1% Zn for 1,490g/t silver equivalent, representing a 65 metre step-out from previously reported bonanza-grade mineralization.

"These latest drill results have successfully demonstrated: a significant step-out to previously reported, near-surface, Bonanza-grade silver mineralization; continuity with previously modelled mineralization in the El Sol Deposit; and confirmed deeper intercepts that correlate to the main skarn target and extends mineralization into a previously untested area," said Rob Macdonald, Vice President of Exploration of Southern Silver. "With only the first four holes of the current drill program completed, I anticipate more positive exploration results through the first quarter of 2026."

Sixteen of the proposed twenty-one holes are now complete totaling 6,820 metres, with up to 12,000 metres of drilling planned to test the Puro Corazon claim to depths of 450 metres below surface. Southern Silver intends to update the Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas project following completion of the drilling program.

Integra Resources (NYSE-A: ITRG) has received a federal permitting schedule from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for its DeLamar Heap Leach Project in southwestern Idaho, establishing a clear pathway through the NEPA process. The BLM-defined schedule contemplates publication of a Notice of Intent in the second quarter of 2026, followed by an anticipated 15-month NEPA review period, culminating in an Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision in the third quarter of 2027.

"The establishment of a BLM-defined federal permitting timeline marks a transformational milestone for both DeLamar and Integra," said George Salamis, CEO of Integra Resources. "For the first time, the Project has a clear, accelerated, and fact-based pathway through the NEPA process, materially reducing one of the most significant barriers to mine development in the United States."

Combined with the recently released Feasibility Study demonstrating robust gold and silver economics, DeLamar is now materially de-risked from both technical and permitting perspectives. Integra Resources positions the Project among the most advanced and de-risked large-scale precious metals development opportunities in the United States.

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners (TSXV: LIB) (OTCQB: VLTLF) has achieved consistent production of lithium carbonate from its automated continuous-flow refining unit operating at its field site in the Permian Basin, Texas, with independent third-party laboratories validating multiple batches of product. The milestone represents completion of two of three near-term objectives previously outlined, with customer sampling supported by certificates of analysis now underway.

"Our team at LibertyStream continues to advance our lithium carbonate refining capabilities, delivering consistent, specification compliant product from our field Refining Unit," said Alex Wylie, CEO of LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners. "With this progress, we are firmly positioned to expand across critical U.S. oilfields in the Permian Basin in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota."

Following customer qualification, LibertyStream plans to advance to bulk sampling and offtake discussions to support scale-up in 2026, targeting commercial volumes beginning in 2027. By pairing the Refining Unit with its proprietary direct lithium extraction technology deployed on existing oilfield infrastructure, LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners has de-risked key technical steps toward a scalable, repeatable development model across major U.S. basins.

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced the Province of Ontario has formally named the Crawford Nickel Project as the second project to be advanced under the Province's new One Project, One Process framework designed to better coordinate Ontario's permitting and review processes for major mining developments. Independent analysis estimates the Project will generate more than $70 billion in GDP over its initial 40+ year mine life, including approximately $67 billion for Ontario alone, while supporting 1,000 direct and 3,000 indirect and induced jobs.

"Today's announcement underscores the strategic significance of the Crawford Nickel Project for Ontario and the province's ambition to establish a world-leading, Made-in-Ontario critical minerals supply chain," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company. "Crawford is purpose-built to anchor a new low-carbon mining and clean metals manufacturing corridor in Northeastern Ontario — driving long-term economic growth, creating high-quality jobs, and ensuring that value generation remains within the province."

Crawford is expected to be the largest nickel sulphide project in the western world and among the most economically significant mining developments in Canada. Through its patented In-Process Tailings Carbonation technology, Canada Nickel Company expects Crawford to permanently store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, positioning it to become one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities.

