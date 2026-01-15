Launch of Candid search unifies nonprofit and funder data in one place, enabling faster and more meaningful connections

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today, Candid launched a new search that brings together comprehensive, reliable information about the social sector in one place. As nonprofits and funders navigate an increasingly complex and resource-constrained environment, this flagship product gives funders the context they need to make better-informed decisions that enable nonprofits to do their work. Marking the culmination of the 2019 merger that created Candid, the new product seamlessly integrates data from GuideStar and Foundation Directory. With a single login and vastly improved user experience, Candid search makes it easier for funders to research nonprofits to support and faster for fundraisers to find grants.

“At a moment when nonprofits and funders are navigating uncertainty and growing complexity, access to clear, reliable information matters more than ever,” said Ann Mei Chang, CEO of Candid. “The new Candid search brings together the data and tools people already trust into a single, more intuitive experience, helping the social sector make informed decisions, strengthen transparency, and stay focused on serving communities.”

By consolidating Candid’s data on 1.9 million organizations, 3 million annual grant transactions, and $180 billion in annual grant dollars on one platform, Candid search removes the burden of switching between multiple sites to access data on nonprofits, funders, and grants. Candid search also simplifies compliance and due diligence for funders and allows philanthropic organizations to benchmark against their peers. In the coming months, subscribers will get access to a new data visualization feature that highlights funding patterns across geography, issue area, and more.

“Data is only useful if people can understand it and act on it,” said Catherine Williams, Chief Data Officer at Candid. “Candid search brings together trusted nonprofit and grants data in one place and applies AI in practical ways to help users explore patterns, answer questions, and move from information to insight."

Candid search is free for anyone who registers at candid.org. Paid subscribers have access to expanded features and resources including:

Financial, program, impact, and demographic data

Up-to-date federal and state nonprofit compliance data

Comprehensive grants data and funder recommendations

Personalized dashboards to track fundraising projects

An AI-powered letter of intent writer

Paid subscriptions offer deeper access to comprehensive nonprofit, foundation, and grants data, with pricing designed so that nonprofits and others with limited budgets pay lower rates, made possible by higher pricing for corporate clients and foundations. Additionally, small nonprofits with under $1 million in revenue or operating expenses will get access to Candid Premium when they earn a Gold Seal of Transparency. This structure helps expand access to Candid’s data at this critical time.

Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar’s tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center’s tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.



