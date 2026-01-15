NeuShield Named 2026 BIG Innovation Awards Winner in Internet and Technology Category

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, creator of the industry’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology, today announced it has been named a winner in the Internet and Technology category of the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award recognizes the NeuShield Data Protection Platform for delivering a fundamentally new approach to endpoint data security that protects data, prevents theft, enables instant recovery, and identifies risk before damage occurs.

The BIG Innovation Awards honor organizations and products that deliver applied innovation with measurable real-world impact. Winners are selected by a panel of experienced business executives who evaluate performance, responsible implementation, and the ability to shape the future of technology and business.

NeuShield earned recognition for its four-pillar approach to modern endpoint data security. Protect. Prevent. Recover. Identify. Rather than relying on detection alone, the NeuShield Data Protection Platform safeguards data at the endpoint so organizations can remain operational even when ransomware, zero-day attacks, and living-off-the-land techniques bypass traditional defenses.

“At some point, every organization faces the reality that attackers only need to be right once,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO of NeuShield. “NeuShield was built on the understanding that prevention alone is not enough. Our platform protects critical data, prevents exfiltration, recovers entire environments in minutes, and identifies risk before a breach escalates. This award validates our mission to give organizations certainty, resilience, and control when other solutions fail.”

NeuShield's Data Sentinel, which is at the heart of the platform, utilizes a proprietary Mirror Shielding (TM) technology to provide an impervious shield of protection for each file on your computer. In contrast to other methods of protecting data, such as creating backup copies of your files, Mirror Shielding simply protects all of your data with a layer of protection from which data cannot be maliciously altered. The moment ransomware alters one of your files, the protection provided by Mirror Shielding can be wiped away exposing clean, unaltered versions of those files to allow for recovery in seconds. No backup needed.

NeuShield allows for a quick (full environment) restoration of systems by using its proprietary "One Click Restore" which will restore an OS, Apps., Settings & Data within minutes (even if the system does not boot) as well as provide an additional layer of security by preventing unauthorized extraction (data theft) at both an Endpoint level and a Database level, protecting only authorized applications from accessing sensitive information and providing a layer of invisibility between hackers and protected data.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It’s about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change, they are shaping the future of global business."

The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards highlight a shift toward platforms that prioritize resilience, automation, and trust as foundational elements of innovation. NeuShield stands out for delivering a lightweight, easy-to-deploy, and cost-effective solution that installs in seconds, operates with virtually no performance overhead, and restores operations faster than any traditional backup or security-driven approach.

For more information about the NeuShield Data Protection Platform, visit www.neushield.com.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to endpoint data security and ransomware protection. The NeuShield Data Protection Platform protects data, prevents exfiltration, enables instant recovery, and identifies risk without relying on detection. Powered by patented Mirror Shielding™ technology, NeuShield shields critical data so organizations can recover entire environments in minutes when ransomware and zero-day attacks bypass traditional defenses. Businesses and consumers use NeuShield as a simple, reliable, and cost-effective way to maintain continuity, reduce downtime, and protect sensitive information. For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with us on X at @NeuShield.

Press Contact

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for NeuShield

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com