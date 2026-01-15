PADO and VESSL Partner to Support Energy-Smart AI Workload Orchestration as AI Demand Surges

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PADO , an energy orchestration platform backed by LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center, is announcing a partnership with VESSL that will help alleviate the impact that massive AI load growth has on the grid, energy prices, and data center operations. As market demand for AI rises, PADO and VESSL are developing a joint grid-aware MLOps (Machine Learning Operations) solution that ensures heavy AI workloads are not only managed efficiently, but also are orchestrated to maximize compute usage while generating new revenue streams for data center operators.

AI gained significant momentum last year, with data center investments hitting a record high of $61 billion worldwide and business usage across every industry rising 55% from the previous year. However, the progression toward AI ubiquity has so far resulted in deepened grid constraints and volatile energy pricing, underscoring a need for more flexible compute orchestration in order for data centers to operate more efficiently and with more grid awareness.

PADO and VESSL are introducing the industry’s first energy-oriented MLOps workflow. It allows for data centers, hyperscalers and tenants to keep pace with market demand for energy-aligned AI computing through automated orchestration that ties ML workloads to energy economics and renewable availability. Combining PADO’s grid-aware workload scheduling with VESSL’s multi-cloud AI orchestration, this partnership delivers a unified energy-smart MLOps layer that operators and tenants can deploy without overhauling existing infrastructure, setting a new standard for more flexible data center operations as AI usage proliferates.

The PADO and VESSL partnership enables:

Automated GPU and AI workload shifts to lower-cost and renewable-abundant windows,

Grid-based dynamic workload routing across clusters or regions,

Continued ML experiment reproducibility and tenant SLAs (Service Level Agreements),

Monetized flexible compute as a grid resource for demand response, firm frequency response, capacity, and energy arbitrage, and

Optimized energy consumption without interrupted AI R&D or production pipelines.





“We are now entering an era where AI tools are as commonplace as the Internet, signaling an increasingly limitless appetite for this transformative technology from businesses and consumers alike,” said Wannie Park, CEO and Co-Founder of PADO. “However, the amount of energy it consumes is driving critical strain on our grid and energy prices, heightening urgency for more flexible and energy-smart compute orchestration. Leveraging VESSL’s unparalleled compute stack management, our partnership makes it possible for AI momentum to continue while addressing consumer priorities for improved energy efficiency.”

“AI’s steep progression is underscoring the increasingly tangible challenges with regard to both infrastructure complexity and energy consumption due to lack of flexibility in legacy systems,” said Jaeman An, CEO and Founder of VESSL AI. “PADO’s unique ability to optimize where and when compute runs based on grid signals, economic incentives and reliability requirements makes for an ideal VESSL partner to address both obstacles and redefine workload management as AI becomes omnipresent.”

PADO is a part of LG NOVA’s portfolio of business ventures, a suite of companies backed by LG NOVA, LG Electronics’ North America Innovation Center. LG NOVA’s mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by creating and launching new ventures to become the next growth engine for LG. Learn more at www.lgnova.com

About PADO AI Orchestration, Inc.

PADO AI Orchestration, a new energy orchestration venture launched by LG NOVA, is focused on delivering value to its customers and enhancing energy savings for data centers, businesses, and commercial and industrial facilities by enabling better power management and control of energy resources. Learn more at http://www.pado.co .

About VESSL AI

VESSL AI is an infrastructure-agnostic AI platform that enables enterprises and data centers to run and scale AI workloads across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments. VESSL AI orchestrates the full AI stack — from GPU and compute infrastructure to MLOps and LLMOps — through a unified control layer that supports efficient, production-grade AI operations. Learn more at https://vessl.ai .

